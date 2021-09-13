Big weekends push Oregon, Iowa near the top off of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

Oregon and Iowa made huge leaps into the top four of the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 but remain behind the two powerhouse teams atop the SEC.

Oregon is up to No. 3 after beating Ohio State 35-28. Iowa comes in at No. 4 after notching another win against rival Iowa State, the Hawkeyes' sixth consecutive win in the series. Alabama remains No. 1 after handling Mercer and Georgia sticks at No. 2 after sailing past Alabama-Birmingham without starting quarterback JT Daniels.

Other movers inside this week's top 25 are No. 18 Michigan, up six after beating Washington, and No. 25 Kentucky, which beat Missouri to open conference play.

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins makes an interception in front of Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson during the first half.

Several big-name programs plummeted down the 1-130 rankings after a disappointing weekend.

One is No. 41 Texas, which is down 25 spots after getting blown out at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are up to No. 35 after a 2-0 start.

Southern California comes in at No. 46 after losing to Stanford, which has placed even more attention on coach Clay Helton's job security. Also in the Pac-12, Washington is down to No. 66 after scoring just two touchdowns across two games.

And Florida State is down 29 spots to No. 96 after what ranks among the worst losses in program history. Up 17-14 with six seconds left, the Seminoles allowed Jacksonville State of the Football Championship Subdivision to throw a 59-yard touchdown as time expired.

Meanwhile, it's getting harder to see how Connecticut ever digs out of its hole at No. 130 after another shutout loss, this time 49-0 to Purdue. The Huskies have been held scoreless in both games against Football Championship Subdivision (Fresno State and the Boilermakers) and thrown in a loss at home to Holy Cross for good measure.

