Big weekend win for Rutgers women’s golf

Over the weekend, Rutgers women’s golf had a reason to celebrate. The Scarlet Knights put together a memorable performance as they won the Rutgers Invitational. It marked the team’s second event victory in the last two seasons.

For the first time since 2017, Rutgers hosted the invitational and took advantage of the opportunity. The Scarlet Knights won the tournament by 26 strokes over runner-up Albany. Their win came in less than weather, as challenging and windy conditions were a constant theme.

During Rutgers win, Rikke Nordvik made history. The Stavangar, Norway native finished with a 1-over score to par, the lowest score in tournament history. However, she was one of many who had success, as six Rutgers players were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Some photos of @RutgersWGolf at the Rutgers Invitational this weekend.

Photos by Priscilla Senger pic.twitter.com/BITgefLHGA

— Targum Sports (@TargumSports) April 9, 2024

It was a great win for head coach Kari Williams as the Scarlet Knights look to build some momentum into their matchup this week with Ohio State.

“We are excited to have earned the win at home,” Williams told Rutgers athletics. “The support we had on the course from friends, family and fans was amazing and energizing for our team. I’m happy with the consistency from the team; they played a lot of steady golf this weekend in difficult conditions.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire