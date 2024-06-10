Big weekend crowds in Cary ahead of championships for The Soccer Tournament

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one round is left for the men’s and women’s teams at The Soccer Tournament in Cary: the championship games with a $1 million prize on the line. The semifinal rounds wrapped up Sunday, finalizing the teams facing off Monday for that prize money.

Fans at WakeMed Soccer Park Sunday said they wanted to see some great soccer as four women’s teams and four men’s teams played their semifinal matches.

Here’s how to get tickets to Monday’s championship games of The Soccer Tournament in Cary

“I mean, I’ve watched a lot of highlights from the previous games, and it’s been electric, so we want to see it in person,” said Blake Risk, who came to the tournament for the first time.

Risk said he followed the tournament online in 2023 and has been following it so far in 2024, but this is the first time he has been able to see the big games in person.

“Everyone’s vying for the finals, trying to make that million-dollar prize. So it’s definitely gonna be competitive and we wanted to come watch it,” he said.

Competitive is certainly one way to describe Sunday’s games. In the women’s tournament, local team NC Courage won their match 2-0 against Streetball FC Canada. The U.S. Women’s team shut down the Tampa Bay Sun FC 4-0 to clinch the second spot in the championship games.

On the men’s side, the evening session kicked off with La Bombonera facing Indiana University’s alumni team Hoosier Army.

“We got good personnel. The chemistry is 100. So coming into this tournament we felt very confident,” said La Bombonera defender Chad Poarch.

La Bombonera won 3-1 in Target Score Time, a period where the first team to reach a certain number of goals wins, but every few minutes, both teams lose a player.

“The target score is crazy,” Poarch said. “Anything can happen. Like as soon as they score, the momentum shifts and then your team’s trying to stay calm. You’re trying to keep a cool collective head, but when that last goal went in, just everything dropped, all my relief, all the stress just went away.”

In the second match, Nani FC scored two goals in Target Score Time to take down last year’s defending champions Newtown Pride FC. Manchester United player Luis Nani scored the winning goal.

“It’s fun to be able to see teams that we wouldn’t normally be able to see stateside at all,” said Kara Szamborski, who came back to the tournament for a second year.

Seeing teams from around the world is a big draw for soccer fans of all ages.

“There’s so many kids here too. And for them to be able to come see a lot of college and professional players or former professional players, I think is just a great experience for them,” said soccer fan Rebecca Lechtman.

Lechtman added she was excited to see the addition of a women’s tournament to TST, and she’s thrilled about the championship matchup.

The championship games start Monday evening at 7 with the women’s game. The men’s game follows around 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.