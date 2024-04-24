After big week, Xavier Musketeers have one of nation's top transfer portal classes

Indiana State Sycamores guard Ryan Conwell (3) rushes up the court Thursday, April 4, 2024, during the NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 79-77.

The college basketball buzzsaw never takes a moment off. Hours after the confetti fell on UConn earlier this month after the Huskies won their second consecutive national title, there were Way-Too-Early Top-25 lists ready to go.

Of course, there's the NCAA's transfer portal madness as the number of entries climbs toward 2,000 basketball players looking for a new opportunity. Xavier was one of the first teams to take its lumps in the portal with last week's addition of Desmond Claude marking the ninth Musketeer from last season to seek a new start elsewhere.

However, the many portal pundits have taken notice of Xavier's transfer additions. After Sean Miller and company landed three transfers last week in Oklahoma center John Hugley IV, Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr. and Indiana State guard Ryan Conwell, the Musketeers have become an offseason darling with six-plus months remaining until the regular season tips off.

According to 247Sports' transfer team rankings, Xavier has brought in the No. 11 overall batch of transfers in the country. That's the second-best ranking among its Big East-rivals, trailing only Ed Cooley's Georgetown Hoyas at No. 10. Georgetown got commitments from TCU guard Micah Peavy, Harvard guard Malik Mack and Louisville guard Curtis Williams Jr. thus far.

Furman guard Marcus Foster was Xavier's first transfer portal commitment of the offseason.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, who updates a 2024-25 preseason list of the top-45 programs in the country, currently lists Xavier at No. 19. Fox Sports' broadcaster and writer John Fanta, who is also a host on the Big East Media Network, had Xavier in the final slot of his Way-Too-Early Top-25 poll for next season.

There’s a reason why I had Xavier as my final team in the way too early top 25. With Dante Maddox Jr. added on the perimeter with Dayvion McKnight and Des Claude, along with Zach Freemantle back and John Hurley now added on the interior, Sean Miller has a Big East contender. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 18, 2024

If you wanna get really crazy, Bart Torvik's analytical college basketball website ranks Xavier No. 10 in the country for 2025 with a projected record of 23-8 overall (14-6 Big East).

Will Xavier add more through the portal?

Here's a look at Xavier's roster rebuild in its current form.

Guards (6): Dayvion McKnight, Dante Maddox Jr., Marcus Foster, Ryan Conwell, Jonathan Powell, Trey Green

Forwards (4): Zach Freemantle, Jerome Hunter, John Hugley IV, Dailyn Swain

There are three scholarship spots left on the Xavier roster and expect the Musketeers to continue to attack the big men in the portal.

Freshman Dailyn Swain (3) dunked in the game-winning bucket in the final minute of regulation to lift Xavier to a 92-91 victory over Georgetown at Cintas Center on Friday, Jan. 19.

While Xavier's frontcourt for next season is highlighted by the return of Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle, Xavier is high on Dailyn Swain's ability to make a second-year jump. The Columbus native could very well end of being Xavier's most important returning pieces after showing glimpses with an increased workload as a freshman. Swain averaged 4.6 points and 3 rebounds in 29 games (three starts) last season before needing an appendectomy near the end of the regular season.

Xavier misses out on Appalachian State big man

Appalachian State center Justin Abson visited Xavier on Friday. Abson was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 after ranking fourth in the country in blocks to go with 7.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Musketeer fans hoping for Xavier to land a key rim protector had their hopes high when Abson shared photos of his visit on social media.

Last season for Xavier ended with a first-round NIT loss to Georgia, the school that eventually won the bidding war for the big man. On Tuesday, Abson picked up a Crystal Ball Prediction from Georgia, which he visited April 12-13, then committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Xavier did have Long Beach State transfer Lassina Traore on a visit this week. The 6-foot-9 forward was a two-time all-Mountain West selection with the Beach. He averaged a double-double per game in each of the last two seasons while shooting 52.9% from the floor.

