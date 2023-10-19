It was a big week for Rutgers athletics!

During the fall season, Rutgers athletics has provided plenty of excitement for Scarlet Knights fans. Rutgers football is off to a 4-2 start, predicted to earn a bowl game bid and Rutgers field hockey has been unbeatable. While both teams have had a lot of early-season success, other sports have given fans plenty to celebrate.

After struggling to win last year, Rutgers volleyball has shown improvement. They have already recorded nine wins and will reach double-digit wins before the season ends. While they have struggled of late, the past few weeks have provided plenty of optimism for the program’s future.

Unlike last year, Men’s soccer has struggled, but plenty of time remains in the season. Ciaran Dalton has been one bright spot in net and has given Rutgers fans something to look forward to on a nightly basis.

Men's Soccer

Record: 3-6-2

Though the first few weeks of the 2023 campaign, Rutgers men’s soccer has struggled to find consistency. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 5-1 in their last three games as they fell to Northwestern and Ohio State. However, Ciaran Dalton has been a bright spot as the Rutgers goalkeeper was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Women's soccer

Record: 7-5-3

While men’s soccer has struggled, women’s soccer has found more success as they are one game over .500. They won their last game against Maryland 1-0. Kylie Daigle led the way offensively with a penalty kick goal. As the Scarlet Knights look to improve their playoff position, they must improve against Big Ten teams. In conference play this season, they have posted a 2-3-1 record.

Football

Record: 4-2, (1-2)

After a 3-0 start, the Scarlet Knights have come back down to earth. They have only won once in their last three games and lost to Michigan and Wisconsin. During that stretch, teams have been able to limit one of Rutgers’s biggest weapons in running back Kyle Monangai. Despite their recent struggles, Rutgers is still predicted to make a bowl game. They will have the chance to get back in the win column on Saturday against a Michigan State that is 0-3 in conference play.

Field Hockey

Record: 12-0

The biggest surprise this fall has been the success of Rutgers field hockey. The Scarlet Knights have not lost a game and have been road warriors with an 8-0 record. Guillermina Causarano has led the way offensively with a team-leading 10 goals and 26 points. On Friday, Causarano will be looking to build on her impressive season as the Scarlet Knights take on the ninth-ranked team in the country, Ohio State.

Volleyball

Record: 9-7

Following an impressive start to the season, Rutgers volleyball has struggled to find the column of late. The Scarlet Knights have posted a 1-6 record in their last seven matches. However, they ended their losing streak last Saturday with a win against Minnesota. On Friday, Rutgers has their toughest test of the season as they are set to take on the top team in the country in Wisconsin.

