After a big week, Morgan Smith gets Big Ten softball honors

After another stellar week, Rutgers star Morgan Smith added some new hardware to her trophy case on Monday; The Senior Scarlet Knight was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. As Rutgers continued to pile up wins, Smith was a hits machine.

In five games, the Phoenix native posted a .500 batting average while driving in 16 runs. She also showed some power with four home runs as Rutgers recorded a series victory over Maryland for the second straight year. However, her impact was not only felt at the plate; she was also stellar on the mound.

Against two Big Ten teams, Nebraska and Maryland, Smith struck out six batters. While she struggled against Nebraska, she earned the win against Maryland, ending her three-game losing streak. Regardless of the situation, Smith found a way to excel.

Additionally, the former Pinnacle High School star made history. Against Maryland, Smith surpassed Jackie Bates (2015) as RU’s single-season RBIs leader. Through 44 games, she has driven 63 runs and has shown no signs of slowing down. For the Scarlet Knights, that has been a welcome sign.

While the season is far from over, Rutgers has been popular in the weekly awards. Smith is the latest Scarlet Knight to win one, joining Katie Wingert and Mattie Boyd. As long as Smith continues to build on her success, more hardware could be on the horizon.

