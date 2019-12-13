It's a big week for HaHa Clinton-Dix to reflect – both on the past and the future

As media members congregated (see: aggressively ran) towards Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's corner locker, the Bears' locker room burst to life. Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson, only a few feet away, started laughing and giving the safety a hard time for talking with so many cameras. Fellow safety Eddie Jackson stood just behind the scrum, jumping up and down to try to distract him. Tarik Cohen – and about 20 unidentified others – could be heard yelling "HaHa" as Clinton-Dix started fielding the first questions.

"The vibe in this locker room is great," he said with a grin. "The guys in here are pumped up, man. We're just excited about the game coming up this week."

It's Packers Week for everyone, but the lead up to Sunday's game is probably a little bit different for Clinton-Dix – whether he'll admit it publicly or not. He was drafted by Green Bay back in 2014 and played there for four-and-a-half seasons. It's where he was given Charles Woodson's number, and where he made his only Pro Bowl (2016) so far. Sunday will be the first time he's back, and "homecomings" always mean a little extra, right?

"Not a damn thing," Clinton-Dix said, keeping a half-convincing poker face. It didn't last long.

"I'm just kidding, man," he added. "It means a lot to be able to go back and play against guys that I've been with for the past five years. Getting to compete against your friends makes things more fun and more competitive."

"I'm sure he'll be fired up," Matt Nagy added.

It'll be the first time he's played Green Bay since being traded, but Clinton-Dix has already shown a knack for getting revenge on old teams. In the Bears' Week 3 win over Washington, he had a touchdown, two interceptions, and two passes deflected. If that sort of performance comes against a team he played nine games for, imagine what he could do against a team he played for eight times as long.

"If [Aaron Rodgers] decides to bless me and throw me the ball twice, I'll be happy as hell," he said. "Unfortunately [he] doesn't work that way. He's the best quarterback in the game, and we just have to go execute and make big plays."

Clinton-Dix swears he harbors no ill-will towards Green Bay, and says he's under no illusions about the business side of professional football. According to him, he's merely happy to have already suited up for two of the league's flagship organizations.

"Green Bay and Chicago are two of the most prestigious organizations in the business" he said. "High, top-quality places to play at. I'm blessed to be able to play for both."

There's another business decision rapidly headed his way, though one he's a bit more in control of. Clinton-Dix will be a free agent at the end of the season, and has clearly played well enough to earn more than the one-year, $3 million contract that the Bears' signed him to as a prove-it deal. Even if some of the advanced metrics would disagree with his improved-season narrative, he's put enough good plays on tape to warrant a longer-term deal. The Bears aren't swimming in cap space and have the other star safety from Alabama to take care of, so the odds of running it back in 2020 don't look great. But, as Clinton-Dix was quick to remind the eager media scrum, that's a bridge to cross after Packers Week, and Chiefs Week, and Vikings Week.

"Only thing I can reflect on is these next three games," he said. "I'm going to give you the media answer, but I'm excited about this game – I can't express it anymore. Like I said, I've got to finish this game strong. The next three games are important to me, and this one's next on the list."

