BIG WEEK: BHS football sets spring, alumni games for Thursday at Custer

Bruin football logo

It’s sneak preview time for Bartlesville High School football fans.

The community is invited to for the Bruins’ Navy vs. White spring game on Thursday — coupled with alumni football action — at Custer Stadium.

The first alumni games are set to begin 6:30 p.m. Bartlesville head football coach Harry Wright hopes to have enough alumni (30-or-more) to make four teams.

Following the opening round of alumni action, the first half of the Navy vs. Blue game — pitting the current crop of Bruins against each other — will take place.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During halftime of the spring game, the alumni championship game will be played.

The evening closes out with the second half of the spring game.

The Bruins are now in their second week of spring workouts.

On Monday, “we had a full practice,” Wright said. “We kind of did more 11-on-11 stuff as far as making plays.”

Standouts included returning tailback P.J. Wallace, designated starting defensive back and receiver corps member Jett Scully, Chase Eaves at linebacker and Marcus Smith at linebacker, Wright said.

Bruin fans shouldn’t expect radical changes in the Bruins’ offensive attack next season.

“It will be similar,” Wright said. “Obviously we’ll tweak some things according to the strengths of our personnel. There are some things this group can do better. We’ll add some new things offensively and defensively.”

Advertisement

One of the units that has been coming together well is the offensive line.

Wright has the luxury of three returning starters up front — Cooper Wood, Britt Butcher and John Torres.

Some other players that could step up into starting or main rotation roles include Brody Shuman and Lucas Wilson, Wright said.

Another returning starting lineman is Adyn Peugh, but he has moved to fullback and has performed well there in practice, Wright said.

He also praised the quality effort Monday by Wood.

After Thursday, Bartlesville football will go into a short holiday weekend lull before revving up with summer activities.

Advertisement

Summer Pride is scheduled to lift-off on May 30 and a team camp at Pittsburg (Kan.) State is slated for June 4-6.

Other June and July endeavors will include 7-on-7 football action.

Wright is in his second season as Bruin head coach. He returned all his main staff and has brought on board a few new coaches.

Bartlesville finished 5-7 last season, the program’s best mark since 2015.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: BHS grid team schedules spring game, alumni championship on Thursday