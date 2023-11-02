Big Week 12 showdowns await three area teams

Three area teams, Sheridan, Tri-Valley and West Muskingum, opened the playoffs at home last week advanced to Week 12 with a chance to move on to the regional semifinals.

Here's a look at each matchup entering Friday's action, as all three games kick off at 7 p.m.

Gallipolis Gallia Academy at Sheridan

The Blue Devils will travel some two hours to the cornfields of northern Perry County, bringing with them a multi-faceted offense with plenty of weapons at their disposal.

All-purpose back Hunter Shamblin (5-11, 175) leads an offense that passed for 2,056 yards and ran for 1,798 in the regular season. They outscored opponents, 36-13, on average with losses to playoff teams Ironton (27-17) and Proctorville Fairland (40-35). Six of their regular season opponents reached the playoffs, which preceded a 34-6 rout of McArthur Vinton County in the first round of the Division IV, Region 15 playoffs.

Sheridan senior quarterback Caden Sheridan, who led a General offense that ran for more than 400 yards and averaged better than 10 yards per play last week, came away impressed with what he saw of the Blue Devils on video.

Sheridan's Caden Sheridan passes the ball to Evan Anderson during a Division IV, Region 15 first-round playpff game against visiting Morgan on Oct. 2, 2023, at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium. Sheridan won, 49-28.

“They’re solid,” Sheridan said. “They have athletes all over the place, and they’re fast, they’re strong and they’re physical. We have to match that. Defensively, they shed blocks fast and don’t stay blocked.”

The Blue Devils are led by a collection of two-way starters.

Kenyon Franklin (6-1, 200) is another all-purpose back on offense with 47 catches for 780 yards and another 250 markers on the ground. As a linebacker, he collected 25 tackles and broke up four passes.

Hudson Shamblin (6-0, 185) had 703 yards rushing and nine total TDs; he added 56 tackles and 3 ½ sacks on defense with an interception.

Cole Hines (5-8, 180) and Steven Davis (6-0, 190) lead the linebacker corps with 97 tackles apiece, while wide receiver/cornerback Joey Darnbrough (5-11, 160) caught 11 passes, had nine returns for 228 yards and posted 31 tackles with five pass breakups.

Ten of Hines’ tackles went for losses.

“They are dangerous in every skilled position,” Sheridan coach Paul Culver III said. “Their defense is very, very aggressive and tackles well. They have given points up, but so have we, and I think we have a pretty good defense.”

Sheridan has established itself as a strong running team in recent weeks, as senior Justin Munyan has received more time at running back after spending much of his time focusing on defense for the first seven weeks. He put up 200 yards in a 49-28 win against Morgan last week.

“It starts with the guys up front,” Culver III said. “For a lot of the season we didn’t really have an identity, but I think we’ve started to established that."

Tri-Valley at Granville

It took the Scotties a half to get going last week, but 35 unanswered points and four turnovers in the second half sparked them to a first-round victory over Buckeye Valley.

But, it was valuable experience for a squad with expectations of a postseason run, noted coach Cam West.

"We didn't see any panic in our guys after struggling in the first half last week," West noted. "We scored early and took advantage of some turnovers. Our running game exploded with Jayden (Wallace) having a big second half. It was good to see our guys stay poised and come together."

Now, a high-scoring offensive attack awaits in the Blue Aces, who have scored at least 27 points in all but one game this season. The unit is led by junior quarterback Beckett Long, who is 161-of-246 with 2,292 yards with 24 TDs and seven interceptions. He is also the team's leading rusher with 661 yards and 11 scores on 104 carries.

Senior wide out Dante Varrasso highlights a deep receiving corps. He has hauled in 51 passes for 882 yards with 11 scores, including four TDs against Bexley last week. He also leads the defense with five picks.

Jakob Culver has 49 catches for 530 yards with three TDs, Jack Yeager has 25 receptions for 344 yards and Noah Musick shines as a kicker with a pair of 49-yard field goals and running back with 537 yards.

Jayden Wallace runs away from a defender during Tri-Valley's 28-17 win against host Sheridan earlier this season. Wallace has a been a vital cog to the Scotties' success this season.

Granville has similarities to the Tri-Valley attack, and West hopes that benefits his defense.

"Their quarterback is an exceptional thrower and very accurate. He can run when needed, and Varrasso is the best receiver we've seen," West said. "They have exceptional weapons and want to spread the field. Defensively, we had to execute our game plan and make them earn their way down the field. When we have a chance to get them off the field, we need to do it."

The Scotties' offense could also aid their defense. Wallace ran 173 yards and three scores and Max Lyall tossed three TDs in last week's win. Being consistent will be key against a Blue Aces' defense that is without key linebacker Kyle Kirby, but has posted five shutouts and held three other opponents to single digits.

"Their group flies around," West said. "We want to control the game with our running game and be efficient. We hope to keep their offense off the field by moving the ball. We need to play smart and take advantage of opportunities to get on the board."

West sees this as an evenly matched game where special teams could play a role. The Scotties also have a solid kicker in Bode McCullough and field position could be vital.

Tri-Valley also tested itself in the non-league with games at Columbus DeSales and Clinton-Massie. Those experiences could also aid the Scotties if the game is close late.

"When two teams look similar on paper, special teams will play a role, and the team with the least mistakes usually wins," West said. "We've been in close games and had to overcome some deficits like at Sheridan. We've given ourselves a chance every week. It's why we played the schedule we did so we're prepared for moments like Friday."

West Muskingum at Harvest Prep

The Tornadoes are familiar with the Warriors, as the two met in last year's postseason. West Muskingum hung tough before Harvest Prep pulled away in the second half for a 47-16 win.

It's an experience that should benefit a hungry West Muskingum group, noted coach Nate Brownrigg.

"We talked about it (Monday) before practice, knowing what they're like," he said. "They have great athletes and use a variety of them in several key roles. They play a different style than what we've seen, and they can be physical. Our guys understand the challenge."

Brownrigg noted Harvest Prep's coaches complimented him last season about the effort of the Tornadoes. That's one area where Brownrigg doesn't have to worry about his squad.

West Muskingum's Cord McKenzie tackle's Union Local's Brody Perzanowski.

"We played hard and fought like crazy until the end last year," he said. "It kept us in that game for awhile, and we need to do it again. I hope that being a year stronger and smarter, along with that fight, can help us."

Rashid SeSay will be the focal point for Harvest Prep, but balance remains a critical part of the Tornadoes' consistency. Contributions from Carter Winland and Jake Anton will be a must if West Muskingum wants to successfully move the ball.

The Tornadoes face a Warriors' defense, which only once allowed more than 18 points. That came in a 36-18 loss to Center Grove, a large school state champion in Indiana. Elijah Lambert leads that group with 13 TFLs and eight sacks, and Chris Brown has nabbed five interceptions.

Harvest Prep also has wins over Bloom Carroll (38-16), Wheelersburg (32-16) and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-13).

"In the second half last week, Carter stepped up and played well. He's been a nice compliment to Rashid," Brownrigg said. "Jake has also run the ball well, while being efficient through the air. We want to be 70/30 run/pass, and Jake has done his part.

"It helps to have Rashid because he opens up things for the other guys. When he does, we have to find ways to take advantage of it."

Harvest Prep looks for the big plays on offense. EJ Pierce, who has thrown for 600 yards and 6 TDs and ran for another six, and Dezmond Porter, who has thrown for six scores and ran for seven, will split time under center.

A slew of playmakers, including Brown, Chello Cox and Lenny Wicks, make the Warriors dangerous, as the Tornadoes aim to contain their explosiveness.

Brown has 573 yards receiving with seven TDs, Cox has 338 yards and three TDs and Wicks has 431 yards and four scores.

"We need to keep them in front of us," Brownrigg said. "They're definitely more dangerous in the passing game than last year. They have several guys who can go the distance. We have to make them earn their way down the field and hope they make a mistake or two. We're looking to keep it close going to the fourth and see what happens."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Playoff push continues for three area teams