A big UNC football recruiting target hints at decision date for July 4

Mack Brown and the UNC football staff are off to a good start in the 2024 recruiting cycle. North Carolina has been able to land 21 recruitments so far, good for a top 25 class early on.

But now, UNC has the chance to add another commitment this week.

Four-star safety Tyshun White took to Twitter to hint that a decision is coming on July 4th. White wrote “July 4th Will Be A Special Day”. The Buford, Georgia native has a total of 30 offers in his recruitment and took visits to North Carolina, Maryland, and Florida over the past few months.

July 4th Will Be A Special Day!🎇🫶🏼 — TyShun White “Ty” (@TheTyshunWhite) July 2, 2023

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound White is ranked No. 303 nationally, No. 29 safety and the No. 39 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A commitment for North Carolina would be huge as it would add a nice piece to the 2024 class and the future of the secondary. It would also help improve the 2024 class ranking for at least a little bit.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire