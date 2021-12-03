A big-time Wisconsin in-state class of 2020 target intends to transfer from Maryland

Wisconsin basketball’s class of 2020 finished the recruiting cycle ranked No. 34 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The class ended up including Johnny Davis, Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl, Lorne Bowman and Jordan Davis. It’s early in the 2021-22 season and we’re already seeing the group make a massive impact on the court—Jonathan Davis obviously being the most notable of those commits.

One of Wisconsin’s targets in the class was Milwaukee native James Graham, a four-star recruit who ended up committing to Maryland.

Well, his time at Maryland didn’t last long as Graham tweeted yesterday his intention to transfer.

Graham held offers from teams including Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Oregon and Xavier. He averaged 4.6 minutes per game, 1.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.1 assists in limited time over a year-plus with the Terrapins.

We’ll now see if Wisconsin pursues the former four-star recruit in the transfer portal.

