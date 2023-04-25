A big-time Wisconsin commit will be in Madison this week

One of Wisconsin’s most exciting 2024 commits will be on campus this week.

Three-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer announced he will be visiting the Badgers this week. He announced his visit on Twitter earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Mettauer stands at 6-foot-5 and is one of the dynamic arm talents in the 2024 class. He is the lone quarterback committed at this early stage of the class, and plays his high school football at The Woodlands in Texas.

He had a number of big-time offers, including from Baylor, Colorado, and Arkansas.

Mettauer is the No. 26 overall quarterback in the class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire