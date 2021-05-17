Big-time transfer from Syracuse lists Oregon Ducks in final four destinations

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
Dana Altman certainly isn’t finished trying to add some of the top talent in the transfer portal to his roster.

Later this week, Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier is set to announce where he will play next season after entering the transfer portal and marking his intention to leave the Big Apple. Oregon has been listed as one of the four places where he might end up, with Illinois, Arizona State, and Memphis also being in contention.

Guerrier was a surprise addition to the transfer portal, seeing as he had what seemed like a good situation going with Cuse. The sophomore started all 28 games in 2020-21 and was the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds on 49 percent shooting. Playing time wasn’t an issue, and production was good, so why did he want to transfer?

In essence, a lot can be contributed to the new talent being infused at Syracuse, which would force Guerrier to compete for playing time going forward. The sophomore must have felt that he had a clearer path to the next level if he were to continue his career elsewhere.

You can almost guarantee that Altman is working hard to convince Guerrier that Eugene will be a perfect trampoline for his hopeful jump into the NBA. Adding a solid forward to the frontcourt that already boasts elite talent at the center position could be electric for the Ducks.

Guerrier will announce his intentions on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

