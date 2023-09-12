Big-time players are doing big-time things: What we learned in Section V football's Week 2

Dedicated athletes have helped Penfield improve year after year.

The Patriots won one game when coach Anthony Bianchi's tenure began during the fall 2021 season. They quickly improved to four wins in 2022. Penfield is 1-1 this fall after scoring the final 26 points of Saturday's win a Section V Class AA win at Rush-Henrietta.

Penfield has proven to have special offensive players like AJ Theodorakakos, Adam Schembri and Nick Masters. But if defense wins championships, the plays Gavin Earl, Aaron Hardaway, Anthony Fallon, Peter Northrup and Christian Brown made last weekend may be a sign that the Patriots' program is not done improving.

"Our players stepped up," Bianchi said. "I don't do anything. I stand there, call a defense, and they go out there and compete. They wanted it. We've got to build on it now."

Penfield sophomore playing like a 'senior'

Penfield quarterback Anthony Theodorakakos dives for a first down near the sidelines ahead of the hit from Rush-Henrietta's Jackson Koppers.

Penfield is known to put the ball in the hands of its best athletes. Sophomore Theodorakakos appears next in line.

Theodorakakos played many positions Saturday. He often played receiver when Schembri entered at quarterback, but most of Theodorakakos' damage came when he received the snap himself, rushing for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Schembri was happy that Theodorakakos "stepped up like a senior".

"AJ's one of our best players and we have to find ways to get the ball in his hands," Bianchi said. "We didn't do a good enough job last week of doing that, which ultimately cost us, but this week we got back to the basics."

At quarterback, the 6-foot, 191-pound Theodorakakos read his blocks well, like when Chandler Bowman pulled from right guard and sealed the left edge on his 11-yard touchdown run. The sophomore's speed was on display during his 46-yard fourth quarter touchdown run.

He's not easy to tackle either. But tackling comes easy for Theodorakakos when he plays linebacker on defense. He was key in defending the Royal Comets' red zone trips. He recorded a sack when they threatened to score in the second quarter.

"I'm a big selfless guy," Theodorakakos said. "I can tell you that I will do anything for these boys. Whether it's play center, go on the line, go one D-line, play quarterback, punter. Doesn't matter where it is. I'll go anywhere for these boys."

Moonschein wears UPrep's No. 44 for good reason

University Prep's Isaiah Moonschein celebrates a defensive stop in 2022.

UPrep doesn't give No. 44 to just anybody.

The Griffins' coveted uniform is gifted to a "tough, physical and gritty" player. And as a common denominator of two of the last All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year recipients, senior Isaiah Moonschein signifies the ideal candidate to wear the UPrep No. 44.

"I think Isaiah Moonschein is one of the best players in Section V," coach Isaiah Young said. "He's often overlooked because of other guys around him. He's not your typical large, big defensive end or fullback. But he's a hell of a blocker."

Moonschein played alongside 2021 fall's AGR Large School Player of the Year Sharod Watkins on a fierce defensive line that propelled UPrep to its first Section V championship two years ago. Last fall as an H-back, Moonschein blocked for 2022 AGR Large School Player of Year Chris Jean.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 215 pounds, Moonschein has lineman strength and tailback speed, a combination perfect for lead blocking for Tavion Byrd and CJ Robinson. With senior Tyrell Simmons — Young said he may be Section V's best receiver — already getting triple teamed, Juelz Russell devouring one-on-one coverages, and Jayvon Johnson capable of a breakout game, UPrep is always a threat to score with Moonschein, Dallas Harris, Dezmere Favor and the like as lead blockers.

"He's been incredible at doing things not everyone wants to do, but helps us win games," Young said.

After falling to Canandaigua coach Jeff Welch's Braves on a late field goal in the 2021 regional qualifier, UPrep wanted Friday's win badly. Especially players like Moonschein, who are holdovers from the heartbreaker. Russell began kicking PATs and field goals to shore up the Griffins' special teams.

"We've definitely gotten better (since 2021)," Young said. "That was the first season the buy in was really there. The guys understood 'the standard is the standard'."

Section V Week 2 football notes

How good is Greece Arcadia's Deshawn McClemmon ? Well, in Week 2, the senior scored six touchdowns — two receiving, two rushing, one kick return, one punt return — and added 11 tackles on defense in a one-point win over Spencerport. The Titans are 2-0.

Geneva honored former coach Larry Guererri during its Week 2 contest. Guererri suddenly died in March. Coach Colin Cooper, a former player, has taken over the program since, and have sprung the Panthers to a 2-0 start by outscoring their opponents 80-0. Rey DeJesus and Desean Bruce had big games in Week 2.

Honoring Coach G tonight - represent @GenevaPantherFB …! pic.twitter.com/2x8axcfZ7b — Lawrence Bo Wright (@LawrenceBoWrig1) September 9, 2023

Coach Maurice Jackson earned his first victory as the Aquinas coach when his Little Irish (1-1) beat Edison Tech merged 63-0. ... Coach Alex Veltz, who won his first game last week, has Batavia off to a 2-0 start thanks to quarterback Bronx Buchholz's breakout performances. ... John Harding and McQuaid (2-0) has outscored teams 77-0. ... East High's Ervin Wiggins has a pick-six in both games for the Eagles (2-0). ... Webster Schroeder's Drew Hilfiker has thrown nine touchdowns for the 2-0 Warriors. ... Landyn Thomas has three touchdowns and running strong again for a 2-0 Attica/Alexander squad preparing for its section finals rematch against East Rochester/Gananda (2-0), which scored 50+ points again.

