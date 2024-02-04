Big-time Notre Dame fan to host Saturday Night Live

A former Saturday Night Live cast member, who was fired in 2019, is returning to host the show on February 24 of this year. And it just so happens this comedian happens to be a big-time Notre Dame football fan.

Shane Gillis, who is in the middle of a tour that’s seemingly sold out nationwide, was set to be a cast member of SNL in 2019 but a podcast clip from over a year earlier surfaced where Gillis used slurs in describing different groups.

If you want to find out what he said then Google is readily available for you but we won’t share that or his apology here.

Instead, we’ll point out that Gillis is a big-time Notre Dame football fan. He’s shared stories (largely inappropriate ones) about traveling to South Bend for the spring game as a teenager and also shared about being in Dublin for Notre Dame-Navy in 2023 and nearly seeing Brady Quinn get in a fight.

Those are all a simple YouTube search away for you check out. No idea if he’ll reference Notre Dame football at all when he hosts SNL later this month but perhaps between Donald Trump impressions he’ll show a little ND love.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire