'Big-time football, big connections' brought kicker Nathanial Vakos to Wisconsin

MADISON – Wisconsin’s Nathanial Vakos is only a sophomore, but he is wise to the ways of the world when it comes to college kickers.

Coming out of Avon High School near Cleveland, Ohio University was the only FBS program to offer him a scholarship.

Vakos made the most of that opportunity and earned freshman All-American status from College Football News. He entered the transfer portal in January and voilà, he had more than 10 scholarship offers.

Being a proven talent at the Division I level made all the difference.

He had about a week to decide and chose UW over Cincinnati.

"I think it was the best choice for my future," he said. "Obviously it’s a great academic school, big-time football, big connections coming out of here, great coaching staff. I think we’re going to have a really good season this year."

This week the Badgers' starting kicker spoke to the Journal Sentinel about his expectations for this season, his start in football and his journey to Wisconsin.

Nathanial Vakos owes his start in football to his club soccer coach

Vakos’ path in life would have been much different without his club soccer coach, Attila Csiszar. It was Csiszar who told the high school’s football coach about an incoming freshman with a strong leg.

“I went to a practice and started hitting some balls and was pretty good at it for my first time, so they were like come try out for the team,” Vakos said. “I went to a couple of camps and slowly improved from there.”

Vakos went on to serve as Avon’s kicker for four seasons while also playing on the soccer team. He made 260 straight extra points and 18 for 25 on field goal attempts, capping his high school days with second-team all-state distinction as a senior.

Wisconsin Badgers kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) kicks a field goal during the spring football game at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

Luke Fickell had a chance to get Vakos at Cincinnati

In addition to Ohio, Vakos also had an offer from FCS Indiana State coming out of high school and walk-on opportunities from Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

Cincinnati offered its scholarship to a transfer with two years of college experience, so Vakoas passed on the chance to join a program that was coming off a national playoff appearance.

“I wanted to go somewhere where they were betting on me and believed in me and that’s obviously where they’re going to give you the money to do that,” Vakos said.

He hit 22 of 27 attempts last season at Ohio. He was 4 for 6 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards and 1 for 3 with a 55-yarder on his attempts from at least 50 yards. In his final game, Vakos hit three field goals in a 30-27 overtime victory over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl. His 46-yarder with 4 seconds left in regulation forced overtime.

Kicking in Big Ten, Camp Randall Stadium will present new challenges

Kicking is such a science that Vakos will have to take into account differences between the field he played on at Ohio and the one he’ll kick off of most of the time this season.

“The field is pretty crowned,” he said of the Camp Randall Stadium turf. “It’s got a big slant so it changes up your steps a little bit because you’re going uphill on one side and downhill on the other.”

Vakos will also kick in much larger stadiums than the ones in the Mid-American Conference. Larger stadiums offer more tunnels and openings for wind to enter and affect playing conditions.

“The wind is always swirling in (Camp Randall), which makes your job a little harder, but over the past couple of months I feel like I’ve gotten used to it,” he said. “I haven’t been struggling with it that much so far.”

Vakos has set high standards for himself

What does a successful season look like for Vakos?

He said it starts with hitting all his attempts inside 40 yards. The goal is 90% for 45 yards or longer and 80% for kicks of at least 50 yards.

"If you're trying to hit a 50-yarder, you've got to treat your extra points like you're hitting a 50-yarder," he said. "If you hit it the same every time, it's not going to change."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kicker Nathanial Vakos could be weapon for Wisconsin football