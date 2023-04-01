Big-time Connecticut defensive end Adam Shovlin set for another visit to Rutgers on Saturday

Adam Shovlin will visit Rutgers football on Saturday, this as one of the top recruits in the Northeast will check out the Big Ten program’s spring practice.

A class of 2025 recruit, Shovlin is a defensive end from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT). He is ranked a three-star according to Rivals with offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Shovlin is impressive for both his age and size. He has subtle nuances to his pass rush, showing not just strength but multiple moves to get by blockers.

Saturday’s spring football practice will be another chance to get on campus for Shovlin and to see first-hand the program’s rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano.

“Definitely looking forward to watching how they coach, the practice environment and overall what it would be like to play there,” Shovlin told Rutgers Wire on Friday.

Rutgers is trending well with Shovlin, a program that he recently called a second home.

Related

Four-star Kur Teng has Rutgers basketball in his final three

This is a pretty quick return visit for Shovlin, who just visited the Scarlet Knights a few weeks ago. He said his relationship with the staff is “Great.”

Story continues

“I went up there about a month ago,” Shovlin said. “I’m building a relationship for coach Watson (defensive line coach Marquise Watson) and the staff – I love it up there.”

Shovlin is obviously in no rush to make a decision at this point in his recruitment. He hopes to decide next summer heading into his senior year.

Related

Pat Flaherty's effect is already being felt by Rutgers football

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire