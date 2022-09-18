Big-time changes made in latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Alabama handled business in the Week 3 matchup against Louisiana Monroe at home, a contest won by the crimson Tide with a final score of 63-7. However, other top-25 ranked teams across the country did not fare as well.

With plenty of ranked matchups across the nation, movement in the top-25 was inevitable.

Whether it be a BYU-Oregon showdown in Eugene or Texas A&M-Miami in College Station, Week 3 was loaded with games that were bound to cause a shakeup in the rankings.

Plenty of changes all around in the latest poll, and there will be plenty more as the weeks go by and the field of contenders begins to level out.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire