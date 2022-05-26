Big-time 4-star WR locks in official visit with Florida, other SEC schools

Things are heating up in Gainesville and it is not because summer is right around the corner.

Florida football is currently in the thick of the recruiting war and the list of prospect visits for next month — both official and unofficial — continues to grow rapidly. New head coach Billy Napier and staff have wasted no time rolling out the red carpet for the top preps in the country and their efforts are beginning to pay off.

Of course, getting the young student-athletes on campus is just the first step in a long journey to an official commitment. One of the many being sought by the Orange and Blue is four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell, an in-state target out of Boone High in Orlando, who set his official visit date for the weekend of June 3-5, when he will join several others as they tour the campus while meeting with members of the staff.

Four-Star WR Aidan Mizell has locked in his official visits. The Top 50 prospect in the On300 talks with @On3Recruits on each here: https://t.co/4lMP2wLZg2 pic.twitter.com/QouF81XJ9Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2022

He also added three other schools — the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide — to his June campus tour, which was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett via Twitter on Thursday. Mizell will be visiting them in that order over the subsequent weekends following his Gainesville visit.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher appears to be high on Florida, according to what he told On3 ahead of his visit.

“They have done a great job at recruiting me ever since they offered. I have built a great relationship with the whole staff and I love the direction they’re moving the program to and I love that Florida is close to home. I can’t wait to see the new facilities once they are finished.”

Mizell has stood out among his peers in the 2023 recruiting class, ranking No. 155 overall and No. 23 nationally at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus lists him at Nos. 103 and 17, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators out front for his services with a 93.8% chance of landing him, while the UCF Knights and Georgia lag far behind in second and third place, respectively.

