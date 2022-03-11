This big-time 4-star OT plans to visit Florida next week

Florida has worked since mid-January to try and get four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons to the Swamp. After all that hard work put in by coach Billy Napier and staff, the No. 17-rated prospect at his position told Swamp247 that he has scheduled a multi-day visit to the Gators next week on March 15.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have led the charge in Florida’s pursuit of Simmons so far. He said he likes how both coaches are down to earth and want to have conversations about other things besides football. For example, he’s from Sweden and his parents haven’t made the move across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States. Simmons said Sale and Stapleton always make sure to ask about his family back home. However, he is still in the process of getting to know the new coaching staff.

His visit that he set up for next week won’t be his first trip to see the Orange and Blue. Simmons has visited Florida on game days under the old coaching staff. He said the atmosphere in the Swamp is crazy.

After his visit to the Gators, he plans to head out west to see USC on March 26.

