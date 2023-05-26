Big-time 4-star IOL releases top 8 schools, includes Florida

Four-star interior offensive lineman Liam Andrews out of Brookline (Massachusetts) Dexter School narrowed his list of top schools to eight on Thursday, according to the announcement made on his personal Twitter account.

The recent cut included the Florida Gators, as well as the Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Wisconsin Badgers, South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Oklahoma Sooners. The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound lineman visited the Orange and Blue back in early April and came away satisfied with how things are panning out.

“Florida is another team recruiting me for both sides of the ball,” he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “They are a team that has had a lot of success in the 2024 recruiting cycle and a team I think could rise up in the SEC. They play top-tier competition in the SEC and offer a great degree as well.”

The rising high school senior also made several other trips visits this spring. including the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina in March, along with Wisconsin and the Miami Hurricanes in early April.

Andrews is ranked No. 82 overall and No. 4 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 77 and 1, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State in the lead for his signature with a 22.7% chance while the Boston College Eagles (15.0%), Oklahoma (8.7%) and Maryland Terrapins (3.8%) trail behind.

