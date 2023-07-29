Big-time 2025 4-star DL will be at Grill in the Ville on Saturday

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event is finally here as the program hosts a plethora of prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp in an effort to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff.

Recruits from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes will be in attendance, with the middle one chock full of blue-chip talent. Among the high school juniors making the trek to Gainesville on Saturday is four-star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins out of Tallahassee (Florida) Rickards.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound trench warrior last stopped in Hogtown for a 7-on-7 event back in June, which gave him some time to further acclimate himself with the coaches and campus.

“It was great coming back,” Wiggins told Swamp247. “I got another tour of everything around here, and it’s good to see how the school is, how the players are developing and everything. I got to meet most of the players today, which was a good plus.”

Wiggins is ranked No. 88 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 78 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida in front with a 59.0% chance of landing him, followed by the Florida A&M Rattlers (13.8%) and Central Florida Knights (11.9%).

