Big-time 2024 DL prospect places Florida among top programs

One of the best defensive linemen in the 2024 class has named the Florida Gators to his group of top contenders.

TA Cunningham, a Georgia native who recently moved to California, has amassed over 50 scholarship offers. He has narrowed his list down to thirteen schools: Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Miami, TCU, UCLA and Tennessee State.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 275-pound lineman told On3’s Jeremy Johnson that all 13 school put him in a great position to succeed and that he is looking for coaches that have experience in putting players in the NFL.

Cunningham made his first visit to Gainesville in April, where he spent time with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Spencer, whose previous job was with the New York Giants, fits the NFL criteria Cunningham is looking for in his potential future coaches. That knowledge would help Cunningham achieve his goal of playing in the NFL after college.

Currently, the defensive line is considered to be one of Florida’s biggest weaknesses. The 2023 class is doing its part to turn things around with its six four-star defensive line commits. Cunningham would be a fantastic start to the 2024 class, with early playing time a realistic possibility in the first two years of the Napier era.

Napier can continue to build a strong 2024 class if Cunningham eventually commits to the Gators. Four-star linebacker Myles Graham is already committed, with more expected to follow after September 1, the date where coaches can reach out to players (currently, players are allowed to reach out to coached but not the other way around).

According to the On3 composite, Cunningham is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the county, the No. 2 player regardless of position in California, and the No. 20 player in the country regardless of position.

Related

Two Florida coaches in top 15 of 247Sports' recruiter rankings Florida Gators leap into top 10 of On3's recruiting rankings Three Gators ranked inside ESPN's top 100 college football players for 2022 Florida has several players with NFL potential, per ESPN Here's where Florida stands in the initial FPI rankings

Story continues

List

2023 Florida Football Season Preview: Quarterbacks

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 seasons following bad bowl losses

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 most electric season-openers

The Swamp fireworks

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire