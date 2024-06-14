Big third inning propels Newton softball past 3A No. 12 West Marshall

Jun. 14—The Newton softball team has proven it's good enough to beat state-ranked teams this season.

The Cardinals faced a ranked squad for the sixth time this season on Thursday and improved to .500 in those matchups. They also split a doubleheader against previously-ranked Indianola on Wednesday.

In the latest matchup against a ranked team, Newton scored first, put up a crooked number in the third and cruised to a 5-2 win over Class 3A No. 12 West Marshall in non-conference action.

"When this team shows up ready to play, we can now win games that maybe we couldn't win a few years ago," senior pitcher Hailey Sumpter said. "We probably don't win this game a few years ago, but we are proving to ourselves that we can do it. And we are believing in ourselves."

Sumpter spun seven innings in the circle and allowed just one earned run and four hits.

The Cardinals scored one run in the first to grab an early lead. Katelyn Lambert walked, stole second and then scored on Paige Benson's two-out RBI single back up the middle.

After going down in order in the second, Newton sent nine batters to the dish in the third. The Cardinals (9-7) scored four runs on two hits, two walks and two Trojan errors.

Mack Sims walked with one out and then a sacrifice bunt by Lambert turned into a fielding error.

The Trojans then committed another error with two outs before Kadance Ahn delivered an RBI single. After Sumpter walked, Sloan Brodersen laced a two-out, two-run single to make it 5-0.

"Getting on the board in any game first is a big hurdle," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said. "There's more pressure at home, too. You want to perform in front of your fans. I did think we went on cruise control a little bit after we got the lead."

The Cardinals scored five runs — one earned — off Taylor Thomas in the first three innings but collected just three hits off West Marshall ace pitcher Aubree Greenwood in the next three frames.

Sims got an infield single in the fourth and then singled in the sixth. She stole second base each time. The other hit was a double to the fence in center field by Sumpter, who also walked in the third.

Sims led the offense with two hits, one run, one walk and two steals and Lambert walked once, scored two runs and stole one base. Sims leads the team with 28 runs, 13 walks and 19 stolen bases.

Benson and Ahn each had one hit, one run and one RBI and Brodersen delivered one hit and two RBIs.

The offensive production was enough as Sumpter improved to 6-6 in the circle. She surrendered one earned run on four hits and struck out three.

"I think I threw pretty well. I probably could have mixed in some more spins at the end," Sumpter said. "I think I got a little too eager because I was pitching so well. I think we kept them off balance and I let my defense make plays behind me.

"The biggest thing I've learned through four years as a pitcher is trusting the defense and let them make plays."

The biggest defensive play of the game came in West Marshall's final at-bat. Rachel Randall opened the frame by reaching on an error but a fielder's choice on the next at-bat retired Randall at second.

Another fielder's choice off the bat of Olivia Randall kept one Trojan on base. That brought Riley Randall to the dish and she laced a ball to the gap in left-center field, but Lambert ended the game when she snagged the ball on the run.

"That last catch by Lambert was game changing," Leiker said. "If she doesn't make that catch they score at least one more. The momentum could have flipped if she didn't catch it."

West Marshall's first at-bat ended with a 4-6-3 double play that started with Brodersen and continued with Ahn and Ava Williams. Ahn and Brodersen were involved in eight of the Trojans' 21 outs.

Sumpter induced eight ground balls, four fly outs to the outfield, four pop outs and a line out to Ahn at shortstop.

Her outing came one night after tossing 11 innings during a road doubleheader at Indianola.

"Kadance and Sloan made a lot of plays tonight and Katelyn's catch basically saved at least one run," Sumpter said. "It wasn't going to be easy to come back and pitch my best tonight after last night. I have focused on taking care of my body this season, and it's helped me a lot to be able to bounce back and pitch every day."

West Marshall (14-3) was retired in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Trojans scored both of their runs in the sixth.

The earned run came after Olivia Randall singled and then scored on Jenna Randall's RBI double.

Jenna Randall led West Marshall with two hits, one run and one RBI.

The victory was Newton's sixth straight against West Marshall. The other wins against ranked foes this season have come against 2A No. 12 East Marshall and 1A No. 3 Sigourney.

"Their record is no joke. When you can beat a ranked team in any class, it's a big hurdle," Leiker said. "I'm proud of their grit these past few nights. To get that win last night, that was a big one. Those two games gave us confidence that we can win any game if we show up ready to go."