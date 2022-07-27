Big things to know from Packers’ first training camp practice of 2022

The Green Bay Packers opened training camp on Wednesday morning at Ray Nitschke Field.

Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters before practice, giving updates on players coming off the PUP list, David Bakhtiari’s injury status, Elgton Jenkins’ recovery status, Christian Watson’s injury and the state of the wide receiver room entering camp.

At 10:30 a.m. local time, LaFleur’s team hit the practice field for the first time.

Here are all the big things to know from the Packers’ first training camp practice of 2022:

Starting offensive line

Starting O-line during first team period: LT: Yosh Nijman

LG: Jon Runyan Jr.

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jake Hanson

RT: Royce Newman — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

With David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins both starting camp on the PUP list, the Packers went with Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Royce Newman at right tackle, with Hanson taking Newman’s original spot at right guard. It’s currently unclear when Bakhtiari or Jenkins will be back and healthy enough to play, so this might be the current front-runner for the starting Week 1 offensive line. Nijman getting snaps at left tackle might be significant; the Packers are clearly preparing for a scenario in which Bakhtiari isn’t ready for the start of the season.

No. 2 offensive line

#Packers No. 2 OL from L to R: Zach Tom, Michael Menet, Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, Cole Van Lanen. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 27, 2022

There was more information to be gleaned from the second-team offensive line. Fourth-round pick Zach Tom, who starred as a left tackle for Wake Forest, was first up as the backup left tackle, while third-round pick Sean Rhyan lined up inside at right guard. Jake Hanson’s role is becoming more clear: He’s the favorite to replace Lucas Patrick as the lineman who can play snaps at guard but also provide value as the backup at center.

Rasul in the slot

CB Rasul Douglas in the slot with No . 1 #Packers nickel. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 27, 2022

Rasul Douglas got the first crack at lining up in the slot for the Packers nickel defense. Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes started outside. This could be the most likely setup, although the Packers can and will move around the top three cornerbacks as needed.

First-team looks for Slaton, Reed

Slaton, Reed and Clark are your starters on the DL. It’s a nasty look. — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) July 27, 2022

The Packers just got Dean Lowry back from an injury, so this is subject to change, but it’s still worth noting that both Jarran Reed and TJ Slaton lined up with the first-team defensive line to open camp. Slaton, in particular, looks destined for a bigger role, especially in the base defense. He’s a big body who can handle the dirty work of a nose tackle, freeing up Kenny Clark to be a nuisance elsewhere.

Doubs keeps impressing

Romeo Doubs just went up and GOT one over Kabion Ento on a jump ball deep down the left sideline. Rookie fourth-round WR from Nevada continues to show out. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

Doubs, the Packers’ fourth-round pick, keeps making big plays. After impressing during the offseason workout program, Doubs made what might be the play of the first day of training camp with a leaping catch over Kabion Ento downfield. Don’t sleep on No. 87. He could be a real factor for the Packers at wide receiver right away. This kind of big play only helps his cause early, especially with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson out.

Winfree shows up too

Juwann Winfree plays through contact and makes a nice downfield snag from Rodgers to open second team period. Gary had a pressure on the play — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 27, 2022

Winfree is now in his third season in Green Bay and can’t be counted out of the looming roster battle at receiver. He makes a lot of plays this time of year. Creating one for Aaron Rodgers and the first-team offense on Day 1 of camp is always noteworthy. Can he stay healthy and force tough decisions at wide receiver next month?

Quay with the ones

Like in OP, Quay Walker working with first team unit — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 27, 2022

No adjustment period needed for Walker, the Packers’ first-round pick. He’s already running with the first-team defense next to De’Vondre Campbell. Barring an injury, he now looks like the favorite to start come Week 1. If Walker is good right away, this Packers defense could be scary.

