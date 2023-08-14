'Big Thanos had an impressive debut': How Dawand Jones is doing for Cleveland Browns in preseason

Through two NFL preseason games, Dawand Jones is making his presence felt on the Cleveland Browns offensive line.

The former Ohio State All-American right tackle and the Browns' fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft has allowed one pressure and no snaps in his 79 pass block reps according to Pro Football Focus through two preseason games against the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders.

.@browns @dawandj79 Big Thanos had an impressive debut. Played every snap and went up against top tiered talent. Never saw him fatigue deep into the 4th. Wanna see him next week v @Eagles #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/6nJ04j8WIj — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 6, 2023

Jones, who is listed as a 6-foot-8, 375-pound tackle, had one penalty against the Jets in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 3.

#Browns RT Dawand Jones has been beaten on 1.4% of his 71 pass blocking snaps through two preseason games, according to @TruMediaSports.



He’s been awesome maximizing his size advantage, mirroring laterally and doing a good job with hand placement. pic.twitter.com/GU8u0Ozpdv — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) August 14, 2023

In four years at Ohio State, Jones started in 27 games., including 13 games at right guard in 2021 and 13 games at right tackle in 2022.

Browns offensive linemen Dawand Jones (74) and Luke Wypler, right, run a drill during rookie minicamp in Berea, Friday, May 12, 2023.

According to PFF, Jones allowed five pressures and no sacks in 419 snaps for the Buckeyes last season after giving up three sacks and 11 pressures as an interior lineman in 2021.

Luke Wypler shows promise as Cleveland Browns center

Jones is not the only former Ohio State lineman to be making an impact for the Browns during the preseason.

In 53 pass blocking snaps against the Jets and Commanders, Luke Wypler, the former Ohio State center who was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, has not allowed a sack or a pressure, per PFF.

Luke Wypler was a steal still can’t believe the #Browns landed him in the 6th round he is their future at center #DawgPound. pic.twitter.com/xSusIB0MjO — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) August 7, 2023

Wypler, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten team member last season, allowing one sack and eight pressures in 449 snaps.

Wypler and Jones were two of three former Ohio State offensive linemen to be selected in the 2023 draft, along with Paris Johnson Jr., who was taken No. 6 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

