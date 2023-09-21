Big tests for Palestine, Cayuga and Grapeland football this week

Sep. 20—Palestine Wildcats 2-2

The Palestine Wildcats have been rolling the last two weeks, outscoring opponents 98-42, and bringing their record back to even for the season at 2-2. After blasting Livingston in week three 42-7, the Wildcats handled business for homecoming last week, downing Prosper Walnut Grove 56-35.

The Wildcats begin district play this week, with their first game set with one of the best teams in the district, the Kilgore Bulldogs. The Bulldogs, sporting a 3-1 record, are a traditional power in high school football, and have racked up 30 wins in the last three seasons. Bulldogs senior quarterback Derrick Williams has a strong arm, and a stable of talented receivers to choose from.

Palestine will answer with their trio of high production running backs. Elijah Walker, Ti Crawford and Jon Denman, as a group, have rushed for 1007 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year. Senior defensive linemen Perry Cole and Hudson Deer will need to apply pressure on Williams consistently for the Wildcats, a task they are more than capable of.

Kickoff in Kilgore is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept 22, at R.E St. John Memorial Stadium.

Cayuga Wildcats 2-2

The Cayuga Wildcats have also found their form in the 2023 season. After dropping their games to Cushing and Mildred to start the year, the Wildcats have won their last two contests by comfortable margins, including a 54-7 win over the Colmesneil Bulldogs, and a 36-18 road victory last week in Mt. Enterprise.

Cayuga rolls into their first district play with an opportunity to make a statement against the 4-0 Axtell Longhorns. Longhorn freshman quarterback Levi Leathers, at 6'3 and 180 pounds, will be one of the better throwers the Wildcats see all season. Last week against the Hubbard Leopards, Leathers threw for 229 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wildcats have no shortage of play makers themselves, starting with junior quarterback Gunner Douglas. Jakobe Brown and Shiloh Peckham have been unstoppable on the ground for the Wildcats, gaining 700 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns as a tandem. Cayuga's running game gained even more steam with the return of senior running back Whit Jenkins, who last year was the second leading rusher for the 9-2 Wildcats with 625 yards.

The Wildcats will travel to Axtell for a 7 p.m start on Thursday, Sept 21, at Ellison Field.

Frankston Indians 3-1

The Frankston Indians will take their 3-1 record and travel to Harleton for a heavyweight fight with the Wildcats. Frankston picked up their third straight win a week ago, knocking off the visiting Winona Wildcats 56-27.

Indian all around athlete AJ Donnell has taken leadership of his team, excelling at multiple offensive positions. Donnell splits time with Carson Bizzell at quarterback, where he has completed 18 of 33 passes for 185 yards and score, as well as being the teams leading receiver, hauling in seven passes for 180 yards and a score. As a runner, either from his quarterback position, or slotted as a running back, the sophomore has gained 333 yards and found paydirt an additional five times. They will need his offensive prowess to continue, as Harleton, 3-1, has not surrendered a point in the last two weeks.

Gametime for Indians at Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept 22, at Wildcat Field.

Elkhart Elks 2-2

The Elks have hit a skid in their schedule, dropping their last two contests to Hearne and Edgewood respectively. But the Elks will look to get back on track this week, as they travel for a game with the White Oak Roughnecks.

The Elks have a strong defense, allowing only 100 points so far on the year, with almost half coming in last week's 42-0 loss to the Edgewood Bulldogs. The Elk offense will look to senior Bryant Lipsey and freshman Dalton Walker for a spark on offense.

The Elks will make their bid to get back in the winners column at 7 p.m. Sept 22, at Roughneck Stadium in White Oak.

Grapeland Sandies 1-3

The Sandies have the toughest draw of the week, as quarterback Terry Bussey and his top ranked Timpson Bears roll into Grapeland. The Sandies will need to play their best brand of football this week if they hope to pull within a game of evening their season record.

Grapeland will counter the Timpson offense with their own stud, running back Will Smith, a graceful, yet powerful runner of the ball. The Sandies linemen will have to win at the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively, to knock off the Bears, who have not lost in the regular season with Bussey at the helm, and are 44-3 in his tenure as quarterback.

The Bears and Sandies will kickoff at 7 p.m. Sept 22, at Grapeland Sandies Stadium.

Oakwood Panthers

The Oakwood Panthers, a young squad, continue to make their way through the 2023 season, learning and growing with every week. Sophomore Darreion Thomas has been a bright spot for the Panthers, gaining over 600 yards of offense and finding the end zone eight times. Dayden Velasquez has also been a weapon for Oakwood, completing 13 of 28 pass attempts on the year.

The Panthers will look to hand the East Texas Homeschool Sports Chargers their first loss of the season. Currently the Chargers are 4-0 for the year, and have outscored their last three opponents 138-24.

The East Texas Home School Chargers will be hosting the Oakwood Panthers this week, with a kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The game will be played in Hallsville, on the football field behind Hallsville high school.