Big Ten's new scheduling model gives IU football more realistic pathway to success

Oct 1, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (Credit: Dylan Widger, Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

If you showed IU football’s 2024 and 2025 Big Ten opponents to someone a few years ago, it might’ve been jarring.

Sure, there are the usual suspects, such as Purdue and Michigan State. But two others might take some time to get used to. The Hoosiers are set to host UCLA in 2024, then travel to USC in 2025.

Thursday's reveal of Big Ten football's new scheduling model, which is set to begin in 2024, is another reminder that change is coming in the conference. Beyond just playing two teams on the West Coast, the addition of UCLA and USC has an especially notable impact on Big Ten football. The league is abandoning its East and West divisional split in football. Instead, there will be one division and more balanced scheduling.

But most importantly, from an IU football perspective, the new model delivers a much more realistic pathway to success in the Big Ten for the Hoosiers.

Recently, IU has failed to fully recapture the magic from the 2020 season, in which the Hoosiers burst onto the national scene. Since then, IU has combined to win just six games over the last two seasons. Only two of those six were Big Ten games (both wins came in 2022). Many factors have gone into those struggles — lack of development, injuries, etc. But the Big Ten schedule hasn't done many favors for the Hoosiers, either.

The Big Ten has featured East and West football divisions since the 2014 season, a model that followed the departure of the Legends and Leaders divisions. The East and West divisions, though, are lopsided. IU is in the East, which features premiere programs Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, plus Michigan State.

Meanwhile, the West is substantially weaker in totality. It features Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern, Minnesota, Purdue and Iowa. Though there are capable programs, it is far more balanced than the East.

The issue is not just that IU is playing dominant teams, but also the volume that it does on a yearly basis. IU, a program that has struggled to even tread water over the course of its existence, faces teams in its division annually — with limited crossover games. That means a heavy dose of Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State and fewer matchups with a struggling team in the West.

That, however, changes starting in the 2024 season. The difference is notable.

This is IU’s 2023 Big Ten schedule, the last of this divisional model before moving to the new look:

Home: Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Michigan State.

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Illinois, Purdue.

Compared to the 2024 Big Ten schedule, with the new format:

Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA.

Road: Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin.

That means in 2024, IU avoids playing Ohio State and Michigan. In 2025, it’s scheduled to play Ohio State and Michigan, but not Penn State.

The scheduling balance, as much as it can be in the Big Ten, becomes more even.

There are other wrinkles with this new format. The top two teams in the Big Ten will meet in the Big Ten Championship. There are also “Two-Play” opponents, which IU will play during the 2024 and 2025 seasons: Maryland, Michigan State and Purdue. The Boilermakers are classified as a protected opponent, which means the two will continue to play annually beyond the 2025 season.

This is all, in some cases, procedural. Indiana still has to go out and win games. It needs to find stability at quarterback. It needs to develop its offensive line. The momentum IU gained under Tom Allen during the 2019 and 2020 seasons has seemed like a distant memory after two forgettable seasons since.

But the new format is significant. For a program that didn’t win a Big Ten game in 2021, small movements in the right direction, including scheduling, have the potential to move the needle. Facing elite programs like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State each year makes it difficult for a program like IU to succeed through growing pains. Not to mention that the heavy Big Ten load is on top of potential high-level non-conference opponents. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, IU played Cincinnati.

IU still has to go through the 2023 season. But on the horizon, the new Big Ten format eases some of the scheduling tension, putting IU football in a more favorable position to build itself up.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten's new scheduling model benefits IU football