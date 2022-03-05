Big Ten women's basketball tournament: MSU falls to OSU, U-M KO'd by Nebraska in quarters

The Big Ten women’s basketball regular season is over, and the battle for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament began Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Iowa guard Kate Martin is fouled by Michigan center Izabel Varejao (34) during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon guards Michigan State's Nia Clouden (24) at the Breslin Center Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

No. 4 seed Maryland is the two-time defending champ and has won the Big Ten’s tournament five times since joining the conference in 2014. Michigan has never won the tournament, and Michigan State’s only conference tournament championship came in 2005, as the Spartans made it all the way to the Final Four.

Here’s how the conference tournament schedule breaks down:

Big Ten women’s basketball tournament schedule

All games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.

Wednesday: First round

Game 1: No. 13 Rutgers 75, No. 12 Penn State 50.

Game 2: No. 14 Illinois 75, No. 11 Wisconsin 66.

Thursday: Second round

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State 73, No. 9 Purdue 69.

Game 4: No. 5 Indiana 66, No. 13 Rutgers 54.

Game 5: No. 7 Northwestern 65, No. 10 Minnesota 60.

Game 6: No. 6 Nebraska 92, No. 14 Illinois 74.

Friday: Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Ohio State 74, No. 8 Michigan State 58.

Game 8: No. 5 Indiana 62, No. 4 Maryland 51.

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa 72, No. 7 Northwestern 59.

Game 10: No. 6 Nebraska 76, No. 3 Michigan 73.

Saturday: Semifinals

Game 11: No. 1 Ohio State (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Indiana (21-7, 11-5), 3:30 p.m., BTN.

Game 12: No. 2 Iowa (21-7, 14-4) vs. No. 6 Nebraska (24-7, 11-7), approximately 6 p.m., BTN.

Sunday: Final

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m., ESPN2.

