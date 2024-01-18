Big Ten women's basketball power rankings: Caitlin Clark, Iowa stay on top after routing IU

This week in Big Ten women’s basketball saw the last two undefeated teams in the conference — Iowa and Indiana — play each other.

What we learned? Don’t doubt the Hawkeyes. Iowa cemented its dominance in the Big Ten with a primetime, nationally-televised blowout victory over the Hoosiers on Saturday.

The full rankings:

1. Iowa

Last week: 1

Iowa remains at the top of the Big Ten, and it doesn’t look like the Hawkeyes are going away any time soon. I mean, how could they, when Caitlin Clark is averaging an absurd 30 points per game?

More: Caitlin Clark leads No. 2 Iowa to 29th straight win over Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

Last week: 3

Buy stock in Jacy Sheldon now before she starts lighting it up in the WNBA — she’s averaging 17 points per game for the surging Buckeyes, who are on a four-game winning streak.

3. Indiana

Last week: 2

The Hoosiers have some true soul-searching to do if they want to defend their Big Ten title and re-enter the national conversation. Sure, they beat Minnesota on Wednesday night, but IU hasn’t shown it can be a true national contender at any point this season.

'The Big Ten doesn’t wait for anybody.' IU rebounds with blowout win over Gophers

'We got some soul searching to do.' What's next after Iowa blowout loss?

4. Nebraska

Last week: 3

Nebraska has been surprising; the Cornhuskers could really be a dark horse to make some noise in the Big Ten this year. It’s all that corn bulking them up, I’m telling you.

5. Michigan State

Last week: 7

Michigan State beat Northwestern, sure. This year, it doesn’t mean that much. But the Spartans also beat Maryland, and that means something.

6. Minnesota

Last week: 8

In just her first season, Dawn Plitzuweit has led the Golden Gophers to a 13-4 record so far — and two of those losses came to top-10 teams.

7. Maryland

Last week: 6

Maryland had a good run of star players: Angel Reese, Diamond Miller, Taylor Mikesell. This year, the Terrapins are really missing the impact of a bonafide star.

8. Michigan

Last week: 5

Michigan is doing decently for itself this season, but it’s on a skid of losing three of its past four games.

9. Penn State

Last week: 9

Penn State had a hot start to the season — but that’s typical of every team that mostly schedules mid-major programs in the nonconference slate. Now, it seems as though the Nittany Lions have fallen back to Earth.

10. Purdue

Last week: 10

After the Terrapins finally got their roof fixed, the Boilermakers chugged back into town for the second time in two weeks. Only to get handed a loss.

11. Illinois

Last week: 12

After an NCAA tournament berth and a win against Iowa just last season, the Illini are now fighting to stay relevant in their own conference.

12. Northwestern

Last week: 13

Northwestern hasn’t been the same since Veronica Burton left for the WNBA. If the Wildcats want any chance of beating Caitlin Clark’s Iowa (which they’ve done three times), they need a new defensive aficionado, stat.

13. Wisconsin

Last week: 11

Wisconsin’s measly conference record is also the product of two games against Iowa — which are essentially auto-losses. Still, the Badgers will need a turnaround soon.

14. Rutgers

Last week: 14

The Scarlet Knights had years of dominance under C. Vivian Stringer, but that seems to have unraveled. There’s not much a team can do to pull itself out of an 0-7 conference hole — other than reset entirely.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten women's basketball rankings: Caitlin Clark, Iowa clear leaders