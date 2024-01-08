Big Ten women's basketball power rankings: Despite cracks, Iowa No. 1, but IU charging

Big Ten women’s basketball fully delved into conference play this week, and it’s already been interesting.

There have been some upsets (Michigan over Ohio State), and some near-upsets (Iowa-Michigan State). With the talent in this conference, though, that’s expected.

This week's updated power rankings:

1. Iowa (15-1, 4-0)

Last week: 1

As expected, Iowa has won its first four games of Big Ten play. That game against Michigan State, though, might show some cracks in the system — Iowa was a 14-point favorite, but superstar Caitlin Clark had to heave up a buzzer-beater to avoid going to overtime.

2. Indiana (13-1, 4-0)

Last week: 2

With the number of pure shooters IU has on its team right now (Sydney Parrish, Sara Scalia, Yarden Garzon, to name a few), the Hoosiers look like Iowa's biggest threat. After all, the Hoosiers are the defending Big Ten champs.

3. Nebraska (11-4, 3-1)

Last week: 8

Nebraska has been surprising in Big Ten play so far. The Huskers’ only loss came vs. Indiana, and if center Alexis Markowski can stay out of foul trouble, she can battle with nearly any big in the conference.

4. Ohio State (11-3, 2-1)

Last week: 3

Sure, the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last week, but that looked like a one-off, surprise victory. Ohio State has been solid since then, following its stunning loss with a 30-point victory over Northwestern.

5. Michigan (11-4, 2-1)

Last week: 9

The Wolverines needed a splash win against one of the top teams in the conference to stay relevant, and they got that with a nine-point win over Ohio State. Too bad Michigan didn’t look like the same team at all against Indiana, as it was embarrassed defensively against the Hoosiers.

6. Maryland (10-4, 2-1)

Last week: 4

Ever heard of an indoor basketball game getting rained out? Me either, until a leak in Maryland’s Xfinity Center roof caused it to postpone its game against Purdue. But the Terrapins went 1-1 in the two games they played away from their leaky-roof arena.

7. Michigan State (11-3, 1-2)

Last week: 7

Michigan State walked into Carver-Hawkeye Arena as an 14-point underdog, but still forced Caitlin Clark to play the hero for a buzzer-beater. That has to count for something.

8. Minnesota (11-3, 1-2)

Last week: 5

The Golden Gophers were strong in nonconference play, but they still have quite a ways to go before they’re going to be a true threat in the league — Minnesota posted losses to both Maryland and Iowa this week.

9. Penn State (10-4, 1-2)

Last week: 6

The Nittany Lions have taken a dive after a short-lived appearance in the AP Top 25 for the first time in years earlier this season. But they have five players averaging double-digits, so their balanced scoring attack will confuse a lot of defenses.

10. Purdue (9-5, 2-1)

Last week: 12

The Boilermakers have had a strong start to Big Ten play (aided by a roof leak), but both of their wins have come against teams lower than them on these power rankings.

11. Wisconsin (8-6, 1-3)

Last week: 10

Wisconsin had three straight losses to start Big Ten play (sure, one was Iowa, which is almost guaranteed), but the Badgers bounced back to avoid an 0-4 conference start.

12. Illinois (6-7, 0-3)

Last week: 11

Illinois has gone down the wrong path since making the NCAA tournament last season, and the Illini will have to fight hard to get out of this hole.

13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-3)

Last week: 14

Northwestern has been saved from the complete bowels of the Big Ten, at least for now, thanks to Rutgers.

14. Rutgers (6-11, 0-4)

Last week: 13

The Scarlet Knights are back to sinking ship status, especially with their unique proximity to the ocean in this normally land-locked conference — Rutgers is a 0-4 to start Big Ten play, including a loss to Northwestern.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten women's basketball power rankings: Iowa, Indiana lead the way