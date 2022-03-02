Big Ten women’s basketball tournament set to tip. Here’s the bracket

It seems the glory years of Penn State women’s basketball are fading more and more each season, but the Lady Lions will embark on a quest for a conference championship on Wednesday afternoon as they play in a first-round matchup of the 2022 Big Ten women’s basketball tournament. The conference tournament will get underway in Indianapolis on Wednesday with a pair of first-round matchups.

Penn State will play in the opening game of the tournament, as the Lady Lions will take on Rutgers in a 12 vs 13 matchup. Wisconsin will face Illinois in the second game of the day with the winner advancing to face Nebraska on Thursday. The winner of the Penn State-Rutgers game will meet Indiana on Thursday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes own the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Iowa, Michigan, and Maryland own the second through fourth seeds in that order. All four top seeds won’t have to play a game until Friday. So for Penn State, the journey to shocking the Big Ten will be a long one.

Here is the full bracket for this year’s women’s tournament.

🔜 The 2022 #B1GWBBall Tournament—Here’s the bracket! https://t.co/ZrSd7BFvn6 Drop with a GIF to let us know how excited you are for this week👇 pic.twitter.com/XBBBouOMeA — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 28, 2022

You can catch all of the action during Penn State’s first-round matchup with Rutgers on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s how to watch.

