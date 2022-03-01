Big Ten women’s basketball tournament bracket released

The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament will kick off this Wednesday and the MSU women’s basketball team will look to make its run through the Big Ten Tournament with hopes to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Spartans path will start on Thursday when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers, the nine seed in the tournament.

If the Spartans were to knock off the Boilermakers they would take on the 1-seeded Buckeyes of Ohio State on Friday.

