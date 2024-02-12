Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: A new team tops the conference

A college basketball season can often feel long and winding, and that is why it feels so notable when a few bounces of the ball determine so much.

Two games decided by a total of 11 points – Iowa’s losses to Ohio State in overtime and to Nebraska on Sunday – have the Hawkeyes dethroned from the top of the conference, even as Caitlin Clark continues to make history. The Buckeyes are now the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the AP Poll and carry the top NCAA Tournament seeding projection.

Not to worry, though, Iowa fans: there will be plenty of chances for Clark and Co. to regain control of the conference. For now, though, here is this week’s NCAA Tournament Bracketology for the Big Ten women:

Ohio State: 1-seed

Games this week: vs. Nebraska on Wed. (Peacock)

The No. 2 Buckeyes extended their win streak to 11 with an impressive 15-point victory at Michigan State Sunday. Ohio State has earned the right to hold the highest bracket spot among the conference through its head-to-head win against Iowa and its one-game lead in the Big Ten standings. The teams’ regular season-closing rematch will likely decide the regular season conference champion.

Iowa: 2-seed

Games this upcoming week: vs. Michigan on Thu. (Peacock)

Caitlin Clark is the star of the show even in losses. The Hawkeyes’ star passed 1,000 career assists against Nebraska Sunday, but No. 4 Iowa ultimately came up short 82-79. Clark is now just seven points short of the all-time women’s NCAA scoring record, but you can be sure she will be more focused on getting back in the win column against Michigan.

Indiana: 3-seed

Games this week: at Wisconsin on Wed. (Peacock)

The No. 14 Hoosiers escaped with a three-point win over Michigan State before having an easier time in a 33-point blowout against in-state rival Purdue. Indiana’s offense is working recently, as it has scored at least 87 points in four of its last five games. The Hoosiers are tied with Iowa in the Big Ten standings with their rematch looming in 10 days.

Penn State: 7-seed

Games this week: vs. Illinois on Thu., at Maryland on Sun.

Penn State’s skid has escalated to three games, and while dropping a game at Iowa is no great failure, the same cannot be said for losing to Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions head back home to take on Illinois Thursday before heading back on the road to face a Maryland team that is doing well at handling the pressure to stack victories.

Nebraska: 8-seed

Games this week: at Ohio State on Wed. (Peacock), at Purdue on Sat.

That Iowa win is the type of performance that can make the difference between making the NCAA Tournament and being on the outside looking in. Jaz Shelley stepped up big-time with 23 points and five assists, and the Cornhuskers staged a furious rally to win the fourth quarter by a margin of 27-10. When Selection Sunday comes, this is a game Nebraska can hang its hat on.

Michigan State: 8-seed

Games this week: at Michigan on Sun.

Michigan State’s marathon week went about as one would expect: A win over the Mara Braun-less Golden Gophers, a tight loss at Indiana and a less tight loss vs. Ohio State. The Spartans surely would have liked a better showing against the Buckeyes at home, but they now have a whole week to catch their breath, adjust and come out swinging against the hated Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Michigan: 11-seed

Games this week: at Iowa on Thu. (Peacock), vs. Michigan State on Sun.

The Wolverines need what Nebraska just got: an elite performance that shows the best of what they can do. They will get a few opportunities this week. The first comes against an Iowa team with Caitlin Clark eyeing history and a bounce-back. The second is home game against the rival Spartans, who will have a huge rest advantage.

Maryland: 11-seed (First Four)

Games this week: vs. Penn State on Sun.

The Terrapins started what I called on them to do last week: Rack up wins against the teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten. They handled road games against Rutgers and Illinois; now, they get a tougher opponent in Penn State but back in College Park. There’s a chance for Maryland to finish these last five games of schedule in strong fashion.

