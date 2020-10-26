Big Ten winners, losers: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh good, MSU's Mel Tucker not

The debut of Big Ten football in 2020 had it all: Impressive victories, shocking defeats, outstanding performances and serious blunders.

We take a look at the conference’s winners and losers from the weekend:

Winners: Jim Harbaugh

Since Harbaugh had arrived at Michigan, the Wolverines have rarely risen to the occasion against quality opponents on the road. Entering the season opener Saturday against Minnesota, they were 1-7 against top-25 teams away from Ann Arbor under Harbaugh. But during one night of brilliant football, U-M doubled that victory total. The Wolverines resembled a well-oiled machine, a testament to a coaching staff that had to integrate a new starting quarterback, overhaul the offensive line and reconfigure the secondary.

The most telling stat was that Michigan nearly doubled Minnesota in average yards per play, which offered a glimpse at the efficiency the Wolverines displayed on offense as well as the resistance they showed on defense. The Gophers only mustered six gains of 15 yards or more and didn’t score in the final 24 minutes of the game. It was about as sound of a performance as Harbaugh could have hoped for in the team’s 2020 debut. Credit goes to him for delivering such a positive result.

Indiana

Tom Allen continues to defy expectations. After leading the Hoosiers to their highest win total in 26 years last season, he scored a major victory in the program’s first game of 2020. The 36-35 upset of Penn State changed the complexion of the Big Ten at the outset of the conference’s truncated schedule. It also gave Indiana its first win over a top-10 team since 1987.

How the Hoosiers pulled off this shocker is hard to explain, considering the Nittany Lions outgained Indiana by 277 yards. James Franklin’s coaching gaffe near the end of regulation helped sow the seeds as his team surrendered the ball by producing a late touchdown that expanded Penn State advantage to eight points. But the Hoosiers still had to drive 75 yards in the last 90 seconds to send the game into overtime. Indiana found a way and is back in the polls for the second consecutive year, a feat itself.

