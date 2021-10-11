Big Ten winners and losers: Have Michigan football, Michigan State fixed long-time issues?

An offensive revolution in East Lansing.

A resurgence triggered by a culture change in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football and Michigan State football are already bowl eligible with unblemished records.

Week 6 brought more good news for the two major programs in this state.

But elsewhere in the Big Ten, there were setbacks.

We examine the conference’s most notable winners and losers from Saturday:

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is congratulated by Blake Bueter after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 31-13.

Winners: Michigan State offense

During the end of Mark Dantonio’s regime and the start of Mel Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing, the Spartans’ offense was an eyesore. Whether it was due to a lack of creativity, execution or a toxic combination of both, MSU struggled to reach the end zone. From 2016 to 2020, the Spartans finished no better than 96th in the country in scoring.

MSU GRADES: Fantastic offense covers for bad special teams vs. Rutgers

But now things are cooking in Ingham County, where Tucker and coordinator Jay Johnson have built a potent attack via the ground and the air. Never was that more evident than Saturday, when Michigan State powered past Rutgers, 31-13. The Spartans became the fifth team in Football Bowl Subdivision history to have a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and a 200-yard receiver. The dynamic trio of quarterback Payton Thorne, running back Kenneth Walker III and wideout Jalen Nailor propelled MSU while flashing the kind of playmaking ability that was a rare sight not long ago. The undefeated Spartans are now averaging 36.7 points per game, 23rd in the nation and third in the Big Ten. But they may climb even higher. Up next is Indiana, which has one of the conference’s weakest defenses.

Michigan's Daylen Baldwin, Andrew Vastardis, Blake Corum and Mike Sainristil celebrate Corum's touchdown against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Michigan

After U-M outlasted Nebraska, 32-29, in Lincoln, Cade McNamara made an interesting comment about the program’s growth in the last ten months.

“Michigan teams in the past, no disrespect, but I think since I’ve been at Michigan we lose this game — sometimes,” the Wolverines’ quarterback told ABC. “I think this is a testament to the guys in that locker room, the coaches who have made a commitment to make this year different, and I think we have something special here.”

SHAWN WINDSOR: Cade McNamara is Michigan's quarterback. He proved what he can do vs. Nebraska

There seems to be a lot of truth packed into those remarks. Michigan does appear tougher and more resilient than it has in the past. On Saturday, the Wolverines squandered a 13-point halftime lead and McNamara contributed to Nebraska’s surge when he threw his first career interception. But he and the Wolverines didn’t crumble. Instead, they overcame deficits twice in the fourth quarter. The resolve Michigan showed can be attributed to the culture change that was the talk of the offseason after the Wolverines stumbled to a 2-4 record in 2020. That team folded multiple times in the face of adversity, causing head coach Jim Harbaugh to reevaluate his entire program. This one has yet to do so even when it has been tested at times during each of the last three games.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) runs the ball back after an interception during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State

After enduring a rocky first month that featured a loss (gasp!) to Oregon at home and a dodgy performance in a win over Tulsa, Ohio State looked more vulnerable than it has been any point in recent years. The defense was out of sorts and quarterback C.J. Stroud’s performance was questioned.

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX: Michigan, Michigan State step onto CFP tightrope

Some wondered aloud if it was time to panic.

No. No, it wasn’t.

It appears a crisis in Columbus has been averted for the time being. In a span of eight days, the Buckeyes outscored Rutgers and Maryland, 118-30.

The margin of victory in each game was impressive no matter the opposition. The best Ohio State teams of the past dominated in similar fashion when they played least of the Big Ten East, and a convincing argument can be made that both the Scarlet Knights and Terrapins aren’t as bad as they once were.

Sure, the Buckeyes and their suspect defense may be exposed again later in the season. But when their offense is firing on all cylinders as it has been the last two weeks, who in the Big Ten can match them? Ohio State averages 48.5 points per game — 10 more than any other team in the conference. Those intent on writing OSU’s obituary may want to hold off for a bit.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost protests a delay of game penalty for use of illegal signals, during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.

Losers: Scott Frost

Disappointment was etched on Scott Frost’s face as he walked off the field following the defeat to Michigan. It was another bitter outcome for a coach whose program remains submerged below a rip current of mediocrity. The Cornhuskers have never finished above. 500 during his tenure, and now they carry a 3-4 record.

Is there just bad juju in Lincoln these days?

MICHIGAN GRADES: Defense's uneven night earns it the lowest mark

The thought crossed everyone’s mind when Wolverines safety Brad Hawkins tore the ball out of quarterback Adrian Martinez’s arms in the final minutes and set up the winning field goal. Had Martinez been able to lead a scoring drive instead, Frost could have made the case he was capable of changing the Cornhuskers’ trajectory.

But alas, it wasn’t meant to be and Frost’s prospects at his alma mater seem as dim as ever despite Nebraska fielding a team that appears to be among the most competitive during his regime. For Frost, the frustration is real.

Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema embrace after their game Saturday.

Bret Bielema

During his first run in the Big Ten at Wisconsin, Bret Bielema was considered a rising star in his profession. Three consecutive conference titles vaulted him into rarefied air.

Then he chased a new challenge at Arkansas, where Bielema’s career took a wrong turn in the SEC. Two consecutive defeats at the end of 2016 set the stage for a losing season that led to his firing in Fayetteville.

After a detour in the NFL as an assistant, Bielema was hired as Illinois’ coach last December.

But the bad times have continued for Bielema.

A 24-0 loss Saturday to one of the worst Wisconsin teams this century was another crushing setback. The disastrous result removed any doubt the Illini have the least productive offense in the conference.

Dragging a 2-5 record heading into a bye week, they are headed for the 10th straight losing season with a coach who is trending downwards. In his last 21 college games, Bielema is just 6-15.

The star has fallen.

Iowa's A.J. Edds (49) and Pat Angerer (43) bring down Penn State's Evan Royster (22) in the first quarter, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23.

Penn State

It was a rough afternoon in Iowa City, where the complexion of Penn State’s season suddenly changed during early in the second quarter of a 23-20 loss to No. 3 Iowa. With the Nittany Lions leading by two touchdowns, quarterback Sean Clifford suffered an undisclosed injury and left the game.

Just like that, Penn State’s offense vanished along with its chances at an elusive College Football Playoff berth. Notwithstanding Clifford’s uncertain status, the Nittany Lions find themselves in a dangerous spot. Games against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State remain, which leaves Penn State with no margin for error as it tries to survive the gantlet of the Big Ten East.

If Clifford can’t make a speedy recovery, then it’s all but certain Penn State’s once-promising season will have crashed and burned in Kinnick Stadium.

