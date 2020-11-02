Big Ten winners and losers: Jim Harbaugh takes his biggest 'L' at Michigan

The second week of the Big Ten season continued to invite intrigue both on and off the field. The unexpected headlines surfaced before the games were played and then continued into the weekend.

We take a look at the conference’s winners and losers from the past seven days:

Winners

Mel Tucker

In the wake of a disconcerting loss to Rutgers, Mel Tucker was asked if the honeymoon phase of his Michigan State football tenure was over.

The question is whether it ever really began.

The guy was up against it from the very beginning as he inherited a broken program with a depleted roster a month before a global pandemic began to disrupt the country. Not much was expected from the Spartans in 2020 and the defeat to the Scarlet Knights in the season opener affirmed the low expectations. Another bad result seemed certain entering Michigan State’s game against rival Michigan. The Spartans were 24.5-point underdogs against a program that had more talented players, a more accomplished coach and more optimism about its future. It didn’t matter. Tucker’s team outplayed the Wolverines from beginning to end — diagnosing their weaknesses and exploiting them before prevailing 27-24 in a shocking upset.

The amount of capital Tucker earned from beating Michigan in Year 1 of his tenure is impossible to quantify. But it is indeed enormous because it gives Tucker the momentum he wasn’t been able to create during the barren offseason, when COVID-19 paralyzed the Spartans. The bounce that could materialize for Michigan State on the recruiting trail should bolster the program for the foreseeable future. Tucker can now sell the state’s best prospects on the idea that Michigan State already has gained the edge over Michigan in the eighth month of his regime.

For Tucker, the honeymoon is just getting started.

Northwestern

The best head coaches are introspective types who self-evaluate and recognize their organization’s deepest flaws. Pat Fitzgerald is one of them. This past offseason, he saw a team that underperformed in 2019 because of a feckless offense and deficient quarterback play. So, he replaced his play-caller with Mike Bajakian and recruited a grad transfer from Indiana, Peyton Ramsey, to run the new system. The result is a 2-0 record.

Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) returns an interception thrown by Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (not pictured) at Kinnick Stadium.

After Northwestern dropped 43 points on Maryland in the opener, the Wildcats did just enough to outlast Iowa in a one-point road victory on Saturday. But Fitzgerald knows that with the staunch defense his team boasts it doesn’t have to blow the doors off the opponent; the offense merely has to be efficient enough not to be a liability.

Last year, Northwestern finished near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring. This season, it’s ranked 38th. The improvement is why the Wildcats are one victory from matching their win total in 2019 despite playing 10 fewer games.

With a favorable schedule, there is little doubt the Wildcats will surpass that benchmark. And now it seems possible Northwestern could compete for the West division title, too.

Justin Fields

Earlier this year, when the season was in doubt, there was thought Justin Fields could opt out and focus on the draft.

But instead he lobbied the Big Ten to play so he and the Buckeyes could chase a national championship.

Fields’ efforts were not in vain, and everything he could have hoped for is still on the table after Ohio State defeated Penn State, 38-25, Saturday in State College.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State hosts Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

