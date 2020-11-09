Big Ten winners, losers: Basketball schools rising as Michigan, Nebraska continue to fall

Things are starting to get weird in the Big Ten as the conference moves past the third week of the season.

Michigan football and Nebraska are down.

Indiana and Maryland are up.

Northwestern is undefeated. Penn State is winless.

Strange. Very strange.

We take a look at the conference’s winners and losers from the weekend below:

Entering this season, Mike Locksley’s career record would cause most people to blanch. In 46 games, he had steered his teams to victory only six times. He seemed destined this season to experience failure again, and when Maryland was drubbed by 40 points in its opener against Northwestern there was little doubt Locksley would add a slew of defeats to his loss column in 2020.

But then the Terrapins rallied to defeat Minnesota in overtime despite entering that game as a heavy underdog. Flash forward another week to Saturday and there was Maryland beating up on Penn State in a 35-19 victory that the Terps controlled from start to finish.

The sudden turnaround is a product of the high-value talent Locksley has recruited. Transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of the Miami Dolphins’ starter, has been a revelation — averaging 338 passing yards while throwing for a total of six touchdowns in both wins. So too has five-star freshman receiver Rakim Jarrett, who scored twice and amassed 144 receiving yards Saturday during a breakout performance. Defeating Penn State should have long-term implications and resonate with prospects in the mid-Atlantic, which is Maryland’s primary source of talent. But in the here and now, Locksley and Maryland look like they could win a few more games. Who could have foreseen that?

Defense may no longer win championships in college football. But it can carry a team to a 3-0 record. Northwestern is proof of that. With an experienced linebacker corps headlined by Paddy Fisher, the Wildcats have yet to concede a second-half score this season. In a 21-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday, Northwestern shut out the Cornhuskers during the final two quarters.

Among teams that have played three or more games this season, the Wildcats have produced the fifth-lowest points-allowed average (12 per game) in the country.

The defensive performance is the primary reason why Northwestern is ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll a season after it finished 3-9.

Pat Fitzgerald, the former star linebacker and the Wildcats’ coach, has again fashioned a team that reflects his persona.

Tom Allen is one of the Big Ten’s least recognizable football coaches. That’s especially true now that he wears a mask.

But Allen is emerging as one of the conference’s best sideline czars. For the second straight year, he has coaxed Indiana into the polls, which is a remarkable feat. The Hoosiers are now ranked No. 10 in the country after trouncing Michigan and claiming their first victory over the Wolverines in 33 years.

Few saw this coming, especially after Allen’s staff was raided in the offseason. Alabama came for Indiana’s strength and conditioning coaches. Fresno State hired Allen’s offensive coordinator, who then took the Hoosiers’ special teams assistant with him. Texas grabbed Mark Hagen, who presided over the defensive line.

Yet somehow the Hoosiers are better than they were last year. The offense has hummed, averaging 37 points per game. The defense has been opportunistic while helping Indiana achieve the best turnover margin in the Big Ten.

Because of Allen, a basketball school can now play a little football, too.

Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown looks on during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. More