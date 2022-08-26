Big Ten Win Totals and Conference Preview

Big Ten East

Indiana

HC - Tom Allen (6th year)

OC - Walt Bell (1st)

DC - Chad Wilt (1st)

2021 Record: 2-10 (0-9 in B10)

Second Order Win Total: 2.2 (0.2)

Points/Yards Per Game: 17.3 points | 290 yards (114 rush | 176 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 33.3 points | 386 yards (149 rush | 237 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 72nd

2022 SP+ Offense: 90th

2022 SP+ Defense: 52nd

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 99th

Offensive Returning Production: 56% (88th)

Defensive Returning Production: 59% (82nd)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8750 (28th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 38th | 7th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8570 (44th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 42nd | 6th

2022 Schedule Strength: 8th

In 2020 everything came together for the Hoosiers, as they went 6-1 playing an exclusively Big Ten schedule, beating Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin while losing a very competitive game against Ohio State by one score. Last year their young, up and coming OC Kalen DeBoer left to become HC of Fresno State and the dropoff was palpable with IU falling to 2-10 while averaging 17.3 points (123rd) and 290 yards (124th) per game. They eclipsed the 15 point mark just three times against FBS opponents and finished with the fifth-lowest big play rate in the country (8%). This year just four starters return, but should get better health at the QB position, as Michael Penix Jr. was knocked out for the season as freshman Donovan McCulley finished second in passing yardage with 475 yards, but completed a paltry 43% of his passes and has now transitioned to wide receiver. Missouri transfer QB Connor Bazelak (66.0 PFF pass grade) holds a career 66% completion rate, so he should at least stabilize a position that started four different players under center last season. Indiana returns three offensive linemen from a group that cleared the way for the fourth fewest line yards in the nation (2.1 line yards per carry) and allowed a 35% pressure rate (109th). Still, they return 61 starts and should only get better with improved quarterback play. While the Indiana offense under HC Tom Allen has always been pass-oriented, the running game over the last two seasons has averaged just 111 YPG on the ground and simply has to be more effective in order to give their defense a rest and keep teams from swarming the quarterback. They will look to undersized Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers (5'7/190) and North Carolina transfer Josh Henderson to rejuvenate their stagnant rushing attack. Indiana takes a big hit in the receiver room, as their top-three pass catchers are gone with Emery Simmons arriving from UNC and highly touted JUCO Cam Camper slated to help pick up the slack. There are a slew of new pieces to fold into the offense in what projects to be a reset year for new OC Walt Bell as he remolds the unit.

After fielding a very solid defense in 2020 that allowed just 20 points per game and had 25 sacks through eight contests, Indiana's productivity plummeted to 33 PPG allowed with a 13% havoc rate that ranked in the bottom-20 nationally. Their defensive line failed to generate pressure, recording a troubling 3.6% sack rate that ranked fourth-worst overall and will try to improve the unit's production through the addition of four, Power Five transfers in addition to two returning starters. The linebacker unit loses star MLB Micah McFadden (#5DC - NYG) who led the team in tackles, but with the three other starters back and Miami transfer Bradley Jennings stepping in to fill McFadden's shoes after starting 11 games for the Canes, this group should be a strength. CB1 Tiawan Mullen was lost for the season in Week 5 which set the tone for an attrition filled campaign that saw only one DB start more than nine games. Mullen and Jaylin Williams (11 PBU/73 PFF cover grade) LY, form a solid cornerback duo and SS Devon Matthews is all-conference caliber with four years of starting experience already under his belt. I see the Indiana pass defense's stock ticker pointing up after a disappointing 24-to-5 TD/INT ratio in 2021.

Over/Under 4.5 Wins (Under -125)

IU plays in the Big Ten East, so their schedule is always a grind with their 8th ranked schedule this year looking no different. They open with Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky at home before playing five of their next seven on the road. Their next three contests are tough tests against @Cincinnati, @Nebraska and Michigan at home before facing Maryland and @Rutgers then enjoying a Week 9 bye. The stretch run is brutal as well, taking on Penn State, @Ohio State, @Michigan State before finishing with Purdue at home. Idaho is a win, but last year they narrowly defeated WKU 33-31 in a game where IU had a 24% post game win expectancy. Purdue and Rutgers, two of Indiana's toss-up games, defeated the Hoosiers by a combined score of 82-10. I feel like the Under 4.5 Wins on Indiana is a layup given the current state of the roster.

Maryland

HC - Mike Locksley (4th year)

OC - Dan Enos (2nd year)

DC - Brian Williams (3rd year)

2021 Record: 7-6

Second Order Win Total: 7.1 (0.1)

Points/Yards Per Game: 29.3 points | 442 yards (136 rush | 306 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 30.7 points | 404 yards (155 rush | 255 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 47th

2022 SP+ Offense: 15th

2022 SP+ Defense: 83rd

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 106th

Offensive Returning Production: 81% (13th)

Defensive Returning Production: 61% (73rd)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8554 (47th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 41st | 8th

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8620 (36th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 58th | 8th

2022 Schedule Strength: 23rd

In his third year at the helm of Maryland, HC Mike Locksley was able to push the Terrapins over the finish line with a very respectable 7-6 record. They almost perfectly occupied the middle ground of the Big Ten, as none of the teams Maryland defeated had a winning record while all of their losses were to teams with winning records. A former offensive coordinator at Alabama, HC Locksley was able to lead the Terps to the 26th best offensive performance in the country according to SP+, a ranking that is projected to improve to 15th overall in 2022. Nine starters return, including all five starters from an offensive line that was a brick wall in pass protection, posting the seventh-lowest pressure rate (22%) in the country with an impressive 4.8% sack rate (25th). Top rusher Tayon Fleet-Davis departs but four-star, top-20 RB prospect Ramon Brown enters the fray behind Colby McDonald, who was the RB2 last year averaging 5.4 YPC. The Terps were the 25th most explosive team in the country running the ball, but ranked just 98th in passing explosiveness which is understandable considering UM's 6.9 yards of average target depth ranked eighth lowest nationally. Still, QB Taulia Tagovailoa led the passing game to top-10 showings in passing success rate (48%), marginal efficiency and completion rate (69%), as Maryland was one of just 15 teams to average over 300 yards passing per game last year. With an extremely talented WR room that includes Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland, all of whom harbor NFL aspirations, I expect Maryland's offense to score over 30 PPG for the first time in a decade.

UM allowed 31 points and 404 yards per game last year, which is the third straight year they've allowed over 30 PPG and 400 YPG. If this team is going to improve, it has to start on the defensive side of the ball where the Terps get back seven starters from a unit that posted 31 sacks in 2021, their most since 2016. Interior linemen Ami Finau and Mosiah Nasili-Kite both logged over 500 snaps last year and will anchor the line and could both achieve All-Big Ten status while Greg China-Rose is the leading returning sack artist with 5.0 in his last campaign. The entire linebacker unit is back with sophomore MLB Ruben Hyppolite leading the way with 62 tackles from the veteran group. However, now that they've got at least a year each of starting experience under their belts, they will need to boost the lackluster 2.6% havoc rate (117th) the unit posted last season if the Terps are going to take a step on D. The defensive backfield was affected by attrition, with starting CB Deonte Banks getting injured in Week 2 in addition to various in-season ailments that whittled down the depth chart. Fortunately JUCO transfer Jakorian Bennett emerged as a legitimate CB1 by leading all Power Five defensive players with 16 PBU, so with their two starting corners back the defense should be able to absorb the loss of #3DC of Indianapolis, S Nick Cross.

Over/Under 5.5 Wins (Under +110)

Since they have the displeasure of playing a Big Ten East schedule, Maryland's slate checks in as the 23rd toughest in the nation. They play a G5 exclusive non-conference lineup starting with Buffalo before flying to @Charlotte and culminating with a tough game against SMU at home in Week 3. I think it's reasonable to assume a 2-1 start with a toss up game against the Mustangs before their Big Ten conference stretch opens with @Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, @Indiana and Northwestern before a Week 9 bye. I think they can go 3-2 in that stretch, which puts them at 5 wins heading into a brutal three-game stretch against @Wisconsin, @Penn State and Ohio State, before wrapping the season up against Rutgers in Week 13. The way I see it is Maryland will have to beat either SMU, Michigan State or Purdue at home in order to hit the Over 5.5 wins line. I think the Terps have enough talent to achieve bowl eligibility for a second straight season so i'm backing Over 5.5 Wins for the Turtles.

Michigan

HC - Jim Harbaugh (8th year)

OC - Matt Weiss/Sherrone Moore (1st year - internal hires)

DC - Jesse Minter (1st year)/Steve Clinksdale (DBs coach - 1st year DC)

2021 Record: 12-2

Second Order Win Total: 11.1 (-0.9)

Points/Yards Per Game: 35.8 points | 443 yards (214 rush | 229 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 17.4 points | 331 yards (126 rush | 204 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 4th

2022 SP+ Offense: 6th

2022 SP+ Defense: 20th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 2nd

Offensive Returning Production: 83%

Defensive Returning Production: 46%

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .9080 (11th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 18th | 2nd in Big Ten

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8967 (15th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 54th | 7th in Big Ten

2022 Schedule Strength: 50th

Offensively OC Josh Gattis took his The Wolverines were an extremely efficient unit, averaging 4.85 points per scoring opportunity (13th) with a 47% success rate (25th) and finishing as SP+'s 19th overall unit in what was the school's most prolific offensive output since 2016. Michigan unleashed a blitzkrieg behind RBs Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and their Joe Moore Award winning offensive line that rushed for a total of 214 yards and 5.2 YPC while being ranked second overall in havoc rate allowed (8.8%). Second-Team All Big Ten LT Ryan Hayes headlines the group of three returnees and they transfer in UVA All-American C Olusegun Oluwatimi to form another premium unit with four all-conference worthy starters. Michigan ran 69% of the time on standard downs, 15th highest rate in the country and 10% above the average, showing HC Harbaugh's unwavering commitment to trench warfare. QB Cade McNamara is the prototypical game manager completing 64% of his passes with an average target depth of 8.7 yards that tied him at 108th nationally with such luminaries as Matt McDonald from Bowling Green and Iowa's Spencer Petras. McNamara earned a 75.0 PFF passer rating, which ranks 64th overall and sounds about spot on to me. Five-star phenom J.J. McCarthy looms and the quarterback competition between them is expected to extend into the season. With an experienced WR group led by starters Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson and TE Erick All, it's fair to speculate when HC Harbaugh opts for the bigger armed blue chipper in order to stretch the field and get over the wall thrown up by Georgia last year when they couldn't beat the Dawgs downfield to keep them honest at the line and open up the run game.

Harbaugh brings in his third DC in the last three years with Vanderbilt DC, and former Ravens staffer, Jesse Minter assuming play calling duties while taking on DBs coach Steve Clinksdale as his Co-DC. He inherits a group that returns just four starters and loses three high NFL Draft choices from a stellar defense that ranked 10th in SP+ and posted a 90% tackle rate (4th) while holding opponents to 1.40 points per drive (8th). The defensive line terrorized opponents to the tune of a 36% pressure rate (12th), but the primary architects of that disruption are now gone with just IDL Mazi Smith (6'3/326) returning. The linebacker corps is gutted by the losses of Edge David Ojabo and leading tackler Josh Ross, but Junior Colson and Nikhai Hill-Green are the team's two leading returning tacklers who should help to fill their void. The secondary allowed just a 57% completion rate and 17 touchdowns in 14 games but loses three starters and #2DC S Daxton Hill. Fortunately third-team B10 CB DJ Turner showed promise with an 83.3 PFF cover grade and 44% completion rate allowed last year. He should emerge as a shutdown corner while returning FS RJ Moten logged 499 snaps in 2021 with a 66.3 defensive grade. Michigan always has a rich talent base to pull from, but there are a lot of new pieces who have to adapt to yet another DC which could mean problems for the Wolverines in a transition year for the defense.

Over/Under 9.5 Wins (Under +110)

Michigan has a very palatable off-conference slate on tap against Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut before welcoming Maryland to the big house on September 24 to cap off their run of four straight home games to open the year. Road showdowns against @Iowa and @Indiana follow before Michigan hosts Penn State and Michigan State following a Week 8 bye. Their stretch run of Nebraska, Illinois and @Ohio State could result in two losses if things don't break right. I see a loss @Ohio State with another loss coming from @Iowa or Penn State. Can Michigan's young defense coalesce quickly enough to win potential close games against Nebraska, Illinois, Maryland and Michigan State? I think they're punishing offensive line and tandem of talented running backs are able to grind Michigan to 10 Wins, so I will be taking the Over 9.5.



Michigan State

HC - Mel Tucker (3rd year)

OC - Jay Johnson (3rd year)

DC - Scott Hazleton (3rd year)

2021 Record: 11-2

Second Order Win Total: 8.6 (-2.4)

Points/Yards Per Game: 31.8 points | 429 yards (176 rush | 254 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 25.3 points | 442 yards (117 rush | 325 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 16th

2022 SP+ Offense: 33rd

2022 SP+ Defense: 16th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 114th

Offensive Returning Production: 70% (40th)

Defensive Returning Production: 73% (31st)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8707 (35th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 32nd | 5th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8669 (28th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 23rd | 2nd

2022 Schedule Strength: 26th

The Spartans disappointed in 2020, going 2-5 during Mel Tucker's first season in East Lansing as he navigated the pandemic and installed new systems on both sides of the ball with no spring practices. Heading into last year HC Tucker had a better handle on the roster and was able to coax a magical 11-2 season out of the roster behind an explosive offense that ranked 5th in IsoPPP and 6th in marginal explosiveness with a strong 14% big play rate (29th) behind Wake Forest transfer RB Kenneth Walker and a veteran offensive line. However this year Walker departs (#2DC Seattle) along with three starting offensive linemen from a solid group that allowed a 4.9% sack rate (28th) despite facing blitzes 33% of the time, which was the 17th highest blitz rate in the country. Pass protection is vital since QB Payton Thorne completed 66% of his passes from a clean pocket, but connected on just 40% of his throws with a 6-to-4 ratio when pressured. When given time, Thorne can make defenses pay downfield as he ranks sixth among returning quarterbacks with 1,087 deep passing yards and 10th in deep pass attempts with 70. All-American wideout Jayden Reed is one of just nine returning wideouts in the nation who secured 10 or more touchdown passes last year and will likely eclipse his 101 targets as the unquestioned focal point of the passing attack. Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard and Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger will vie to see who takes over as the primary ball carrier, but it's tough to expect MSU to produce another 4.8 yards per carry with a rebuilt offensive line and a sizable drop in talent with Walker gone. Five starters return, so if Michigan State can score close to the 32 PPG they posted last season, they will be in good shape since the defense should improve.

While HC Tucker pitched an overall solid defensive unit that ranked 31st in SP+, their pass defense ranked dead last in the nation with 325 yards allowed, which was 34 more passing yards per game allowed than the third-worst unit, New Mexico State. The secret to what made Michigan State's defense effective, despite their pass defense woes, is they were very good at suppressing explosive plays, ranking 31st overall in marginal explosiveness and 22nd with a 10.4% big play rate against. They also did a great job of clamping down in the red zone, allowing 3.5 points per scoring opportunity (25th) with a 19% red zone TD rate (19th) and a 60% goal-to-go TD Rate (12th). This year HC Tucker and DC Scott Hazleton have the benefit of returning nine starters and 72% of their production from 2021, including seven of their top eight tacklers. Their entire IDL two-deep returns, led by Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow while MSU gets a big boost from Florida transfer Edge Khris Bogle who was a high four-star recruit that has posted eight sacks to go with 745 snaps at the SEC level. The linebackers are among the elite units in the Big Ten, as MLB Cal Haladay led the team in tackles, recording 96 with 31 stops while NB Darius Snow finished third in tackles in addition to 5.5 TFL. Without a doubt the defensive backs are the group that needs to improve if Michigan State intends to be a contender. They did a great job of avoiding big plays through the air, with MSU ranking 15th in passing explosiveness allowed. However it was simply too easy to complete passes against the Spartans secondary, allowing a 66% completion rate with a 27-to-10 TD/INT ratio. The good news is all four DB starters return including six who have collegiate starting experience. With MSU allowing 442 total yards per game, 20th worst in the country, yet allowing a respectable 25.2 (54th) PPG thanks to a stingy red-zone defense, I think those two diametrically opposed metrics meet in the middle and MSU will be likely see an increase in the points allowed.

Over/Under 7.5 Wins (Over -130)

MSU draws the 26th ranked schedule in the nation, opening with Western Michigan and Akron before crossing the country to play @Washington in a game they will likely be underdogs in. The Spartans then have four more tough games in a row against Minnesota, @Maryland, Ohio State and Wisconsin, as they draw two of the top contenders in the B10 West in a four week span with Ohio State sandwiched in the middle. MSU gets a much needed bye in Week 8 before traveling to take on @Michigan and @Illinois before a nice interlude of two home games versus Rutgers and Indiana before a big away tilt in Happy Valley against @Penn State in the season finale. I count 4 wins, four likely losses and four toss ups against @Washington/Minnesota/@Maryland/@Illinois where they have to win all four to hit the 8 Wins mark. I don't think Michigan State gets there, and I will take the +110 odds on the Under 8 victories for the Spartans.

Ohio State

HC - Ryan Day (5th year)

OC - Kevin Wilson (6th year)

DC - Jim Knowles (1st year)

2021 Record: 11-2

Second Order Win Total: 11.1 (-0.9)

Points/Yards Per Game: 45.7 points | 561 yards (381 pass/180 rush)

Points/Yards Allowed: 22.8 points | 373 yards (246 pass/127 rush)

2022 SP+ Overall: 1st

2022 SP+ Offense: 1st

2022 SP+ Defense: 13th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 3rd

Offensive Returning Production: 72% (39th)

Defensive Returning Production: 76% (20th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .9403 (2nd)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 1st | 1st in Big Ten

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .9397 (2nd)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 9th | 1st in Big Ten

2022 Schedule Strength: 14th

Five years ago HC Ryan Day took the reins of the Ohio State program from Urban Meyer and has maintained the level of on-field excellence while creating fewer off-field distractions than his predecessor. To put HC Day's success in perspective, Ohio State lost two games last season which is the most losses of his OSU coaching tenure. They dealt with a disappointing loss to Oregon in Week 2 where they had a 56% post-game win expectancy and an untested C.J. Stroud making just the second start of his career. However it was the Buckeyes' defeat at the hands of a Michigan offense that rang up 291 rushing yards and 7.2 yards per carry for the Wolverines' first win in a decade that ultimately dashed Ohio State's playoff hopes and slotted them against Utah for what became a thrilling 48-45 Rose Bowl victory.

Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud led a ruthlessly efficient offense that led the nation by averaging 47 yards and 3.60 points per drive while also topping the charts in success rate (54%) and marginal efficiency. To be honest, there wasn't much on offense that OSU didn't do at an elite level and with 72% of their production returning from a team that led the nation by averaging 45.7 points per game. While the gaudy point total isn't surprising, the Buckeyes have averaged 41+ PPG in each of their last five seasons, how the yardage was distributed was a notable departure from years past. In one of those strange statistical anomalies that exist out in the ether, Ohio State ran for exactly 263 YPG in three-of-the-last-five seasons, including 2019 and 2020 when they had #1DC Justin Fields at the helm. Yet in 2021 Stroud led the offense to a 381 passing/180 rushing split, a heavy lean toward the pass game. The results speak for themselves of course and with a wide receiver room that boasts an average 247Sports player rating of .9326 (2nd) including Marvin Harrison Jr. Emeka Egbuka and Biletnikoff Finalist Jaxson Smith-Njigba whose 4.01 yards per route average led the nation last season. 2024 NFL Draft RB1 TreVeyon Henderson and Big Ten leader in yards after contact, Miyan Williams (4.7 YAC), will be running behind a stout offensive line that allowed just a 3.4% sack rate and 17 sacks last season. Paris Johnson slides over to LT and is currently being mocked as the 10th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on average according to NFL Mock Draft Database. LG Dawand Jones is a mauler at 6'8/360 pounds while C Luke Wypler leads all returning linemen with 860 snaps last year.

Former Oklahoma State DC Jim Knowles takes over after leading the Cowboys' elite defense to a fourth overall SP+ ranking with 57 sacks and a 20% havoc rate just three seasons after taking over a unit that allowed 33 points and 452 yards per game. Knowles should be able to reboot Ohio State a little more quickly thanks to the fact they return eight starters, nine of their top ten tacklers and boast the second most talented defensive roster in the country, sporting a .9397 average player rating according to 247Sports. The last time Ohio State returned this many starters (2019) they allowed 13.8 PPG and tallied 54 sacks, which could be in play with big pass rushers JT Tuimoloau (6'4/272) and Zach Harrison (6'6/272) collapsing pockets. MLB Tommy Eichenberg led the team in TFL's last year with 6.5, he and converted RB Steele Chambers both return. CB Denzel Burke should continue to develop into their top corner while S Ronnie Hickman is All-American caliber and CB Cameron Brown was third-team All-B10 last year. DC Knowles is tasked with fortifying a defense that ranked 102nd in 3-and-out percentage while crumbling in red zone situations where they allowed touchdowns 74% of the time. Though OSU did a decent job at limiting big plays, they couldn't get third-down stops and ranked 81st nationally with a 43% defensive success rate. Given the pieces already in place and another blue chip recruiting class that includes five-star recruits like LB CJ Hicks and DB Sonny Styles, DC Knowles has the talent to chase a championship but it remains to be seen if these efficiency related missteps from 2021 can be corrected quickly enough to shut down a national powerhouse like Alabama or Georgia long enough for Ohio State to outscore them.

Over/Under 10.5 Wins (Over -205)

OSU opens with Notre Dame in The Horseshoe before running off four more consecutive home tilts against Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers before finally heading to East Lansing on October 8. They host Iowa off of a bye before squaring off against Penn State in Happy Valley and a home rivalry game against Michigan to cap off the regular season. I think Ohio State could be favored by two touchdowns in every game and it's a good enough possibility that DC Knowles cleans up the D enough for OSU to win the national championship, which means I think Ohio State clears their 10.5 Wins mark. However the -205 juice is a suffocating line and takes the fun out of this potential wager.



Penn State

HC - James Franklin (9th year)

OC - Mike Yurcich (3rd year)

DC - Manny Diaz (1st year)

2021 Record: 7-6

Second Order Win Total: 7.7 (+0.7 wins)

Points/Yards Per Game: 25 points | 376 yards (108 rushing/269 passing)

Points/Yards Allowed: 17.3 points | 352 (152 rush | 200 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 13th

2022 SP+ Offense: 53rd

2022 SP+ Defense: 5th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 34th

Offensive Returning Production: 67% (55th)

Defensive Returning Production: 54% (101st)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .9134 (8th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 19th | 3rd in Big Ten

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8988 (13th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 32nd | 4th in Big Ten

2022 Schedule Strength: 20th

The Nittany Lions roared out of the starting gate last year, winning a convincing opener in Camp Randall against Wisconsin before thoroughly handling Auburn (94% post game win expectancy) and starting off a hopeful campaign 5-0. However from there PSU would drop five of their next six games including one-score defeats at the hands of @Iowa, @Illinois and @ Michigan to toss a bucket of cold water on a potentially promising 2021. Needless to say, 7-5 with a listless 24-10 Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas wasn't the desired result from a Happy Valley fanbase that just endured a frustrating 4-5 2020 season marred by pandemic. PSU had post game win expectancies of 18% or less in five of their six losses, so despite four of those losses being within one score, they were actually outplayed by a margin far greater than that. The defense was just so good they were able to keep games artificially close.

Given Penn State's OC Mike Yurcich's pass happy tendencies, PSU ranked in the bottom-25 nationally in standard and passing downs run rate, you'd expect the Nittany Lions to be among the leaders in downfield passing. However they only went downfield 12% of the time, which ranked 105th in the country, while throwing 34% of their passes around the line of scrimmage (10th most). Some of that can be attributed to limitations with QB Sean Clifford, as his 91.1 NFL passer rating ranked 71st while his 36% deep completion rate ranked 80th among FBS signal callers despite working with a 1st round NFL DC in Jahan Dotson. Penn State still has plenty of receiving talent with established playmakers in Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and WKU standout transfer Mitchell Tinsley set to start. The running game should have renewed vigor behind Gatorade National Player of the Year RB Nicholas Singleton and four-star battering ram Kaytron Allen (5'11/225) ready to contribute and help to improve upon their ghastly 108 rushing yards per game while ranking fifth worst nationally in rushing explosiveness in 2021. The offensive line returns just 36 career starts and will rely on First Team All-Ivy League transfer RG Hunter Nourzad to bolster the interior.

Manny Diaz now has control of the defense after six years at Miami where his team allowed 27 PPG in 2020 and 28.4 PPG while ranking 51st in SP+ last season. For their part, PSU was one of the nation's best at suppressing explosiveness, ranking top-10 nationally in explosive play rate (10%), points per drive (1.39) and yards per play (4.8). With projected 2021 starters Edge Adisa Isaac and DT Hakeem Beamon returning from injury and star IDL PJ Mustipher anchoring the middle, Penn State could improve upon an already strong 6.4% DL havoc rate (45th). Curtis Jacobs (.9825 247Sports player rating) anchors a linebacker corps that loses two all-conference performers in Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks. Steady hand Jonathan Sunderland will play the SLB position and as a fifth year player who logged 313 snaps last year will have a firm grasp of the system. CB Joey Porter and SS Ji'Ayir Brown return, with Porter earning preseason All-Big Ten recognition and ready to step into the CB1 role. Despite losing stars like S Jaquan Brisker and CB Tariq Castro-Fields, the Penn State secondary returns six players who logged at least 200 reps last season and is well positioned to absorb the losses from an excellent secondary that allowed just a 37% passing success rate and ranked third is suppressing big plays through the air.

Over/Under 8.5 Wins (Under +105)

The Nittany Lions get @Purdue, @Auburn and @Michigan on the road while facing the Ohio State juggernaut at home where they will likely be two touchdown dogs. They draw Minnesota and Northwestern from the West and also face upstarts Michigan State and Maryland who should post stiff challenges. While 9-wins is in play, the poor quarterback play we've seen from Clifford makes it hard for me to get behind the over here when they also lost so many key contributors on a defense that had to be outstanding for PSU to win last season. Count me down for the Under +105.

Rutgers

HC - Greg Schiano (3rd year) (14th Overall at RU)

OC - Sean Gleeson (3rd year)

DC - Joe Harasymiak (1st year)

2021 Record: 5-8

Second Order Win Total: 4.8 (-0.2)

Points/Yards Per Game: 20 points | 311 yards (138 rush | 173 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 25.6 points | 396 yards (162 rush | 235 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 78th

2022 SP+ Offense: 98th

2022 SP+ Defense: 46th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 68th

Offensive Returning Production: 74% (31st)

Defensive Returning Production: 55% (96th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8480 (58th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 89th | 13th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8537 (50th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 97th | 14th in B10

2022 Schedule Strength: 10th

When HC Greg Schiano first took over Rutgers back in 2000, he led the Scarlet Knights on a run where they won seven games or more in six of his last seven seasons before leaving to be HC of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His successor Kyle Flood kept up Rutgers' winning ways for a couple of years before the wheels came off in 2015 with RU failing to win five games for the previous six years until Schiano posted five wins last year. He continues to build the foundation of the program with Rutgers' 2022 class ranking a very respectable 33rd nationally in terms of strength with four, four-star recruits and three four-star transfers entering the fold this offseason. The offense was completely unable to generate big plays, ranking second worst in explosive play rate (8.6%) while scoring the 10th-least points per game in the country (19.7). Incumbent QB Noah Vedral is in a heated battle with four-star redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt for the opening day nod, though Vedral's leash will be short even if he does win the job given his humdrum performance over the past two seasons (5.9 YPA/16-to-15 ratio). A changing of the guard seems inevitable, it's just a matter of when the youngster Wimsatt is ready. Kansas City training camp darling Isaih Pacheco is gone with 2021 RBs Aaron Young and Kyle Monangai looking like the clubhouse leaders after punching in nine touchdowns between them in 118 carries last year. Young will likely see the majority of carries so long as he's recovered from a knee injury, but both will see plenty of work. Injuries led to 10 different OL starting games last year which hurt the group's continuity as the Knights brought in multiple experienced linemen to help bolster the two-deep this year. MIke Ciaffoni arrives after starting the last five games at Colorado while Willie Tyler started nine games at ULM and JD DiRienzo was recognized as an FCS All-American at Sacred Heart. Star WR Bo Melton is now with the Seahawks, but RU transfers in Syracuse standout Taj Harris who led all wideouts by forcing 22 missed tackles in 2020. Harris posted an elite 45% broken tackle rate over his last two full seasons while accumulating 2,028 receiving yards during his time with the Orange, so he is a worthy WR1 successor to Melton. With OC Gleeson entering his third season and the talented recruits getting more experience, Rutgers is going to increase their 20 PPG average of 2021 but a more pronounced breakout probably won't come until next year.

Defensively they've improved drastically since allowing 37 PPG in 2019 before HC Schiano's return, allowing 26 points per game last year and finishing with a commendable 46th overall defensive ranking according to SP+. They were very aggressive at the line, sacrificing big plays in order to challenge underneath routes and stop the run while ranking in the bottom-10 nationally in IsoPPP, marginal explosiveness and big play rate (13.6%). The tradeoff to that strategy is the secondary suffocated opponents to the tune of a 56% completion rate (11th) while their stout defensive front posted the seventh highest stuff rate in the country (23%) in addition to holding opponents to just 2.4 line yards (27th). RU also blitzed a lot bringing extra rushers 40% of the time (8th) which was effective in generating a 33% pressure rate (32nd), but too frequently didn't get home as their 6.3% sack rate ranked only 80th nationally. Rutgers will be down to one returning starter on the defensive line, with homegrown sophomores Aaron Lewis and Kyonte Hamilton on the Edges, so the internal player development done over the last two seasons is going to be vital if they intend to keep the rushing defense in the 162 YPG range of last year as opposed to the 200+ rushing YPG they allowed the previous three seasons. The linebacker room also is rebuilding as all three veteran starters depart including top tackler Olakunle Fatukasi. Their secondary is the unquestioned strength of the defense, as it returns all four starters including CB Max Melton and FS Avery Young who are both All Big Ten worthy players. With a formidable secondary and a defensive line that lists just one IDL in the three-deep that weighs more than 300 pounds, the Scarlet Knights are going to be attacked relentlessly on the ground until they prove capable of stiffening up.

Over/Under 4 Wins (Under -110)

The expected hellscape of a schedule is fully in play here, with Rutgers playing the 10th toughest slate in the country. They are 7.5 point underdogs Week 1 @Boston College before hosting Wagner and traveling across the New Jersey/Pennsylvania state line to take on @Temple. Iowa, @Ohio State and Nebraska cap off the first half before a Week 7 bye with a projected two wins. The back half starts off with a winnable matchup against Indiana at home before a four game stretch of doom against @Minnesota, Michigan, @Michigan State, Penn State before wrapping up the regular season @Maryland. There is no way i'm taking the Over here, as this schedule is terribly unforgiving with Rutgers potentially being favored in just two games (Wagner and Temple) I see the O/U wins as a freeroll where maybe they fall down to three wins, but I sincerely doubt RU is reaching five wins. Give me the Under 4 Wins at -110.

Big Ten West

Illinois

HC - Brett Bielema

OC - Barry Lunney (1st year)

DC - Ryan Walters (2nd year)

2021 Record: 5-7

Second Order Win Total: 4.7 (-0.3)

Points/Yards Per Game: 20.2 points | 330 yards (174 rush | 156 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 21.9 points | 366 yards (151 rush | 215 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 82nd

2022 SP+ Offense: 103rd

2022 SP+ Defense: 51st

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 1st

Offensive Returning Production: 58% (82nd)

Defensive Returning Production: 56% (95th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8442 (65th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 49th | 10th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8355 (69th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 75th | 10th in B10

2022 Schedule Strength: 31st

Illinois outperformed even the most optimistic projections in HC Brett Bielema's first season, scoring major road upsets against @Penn State and @Minnesota in contests where they were 14+ point underdogs. They played particularly well in the second half going 3-2 after their Week 7 bye and could have very easily beaten Rutgers in a game they had a 53% win probability. The Illinois offense in Year 1 of the Bielema era was neither efficient, ranking 109th with a 39% success rate, nor explosive as they slotted in at 108th in explosive play rate (10.4%). What the Illini did do well was punish opponents in short yardage with a 76% power success rate (29th) while averaging 2.75 line yards per carry (41st) and converting 83% of their third-and-short opportunities (33rd). Syracuse transfer QB “The Goodfella” Tommy DeVito is leading the QB race, bringing four years of collegiate experience to the table in an effort to get more stability from the position this year. He has the good fortune of throwing to all-purpose WR weapon Isaiah Williams, a former QB who will be the focal point of the passing game and is expected to line up all over the formation as a swiss-army knife option who is a threat to make plays from anywhere on the field. I expect him to be used similarly to how UVA deployed Keytaon Thompson last year. The offensive line loses three starters, two of whom were all-conference level contributors, from a unit that allowed a 7.7% sack rate which ranked 94th in FBS. Though just two starters are back, Bielema is an OL guru and has a year to mold the depth chart in his image so they should at least continue to be a formidable run blocking group. The running back pecking order is set, with 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown leading the way and sophomore bulldozer Josh McCray (6'1/240) spelling him in short yardage situations as the RB2. I expect a noticeable improvement from their lowly 20 PPG average of the last two seasons.

Defensively, the rapid turnaround orchestrated by DC Ryan Walters cannot be understated, as he helped to shave 13 points and 101 yards (!) per game off the Illini's 2020 averages. Six starters return from a strong unit that posted a 7.7% sack rate (37th) while holding opponents to 5.2 yards per play (30th) and 1.85 points per drive (27th). Their tackling acumen was superb as well, making 90% of their potential tackles, fourth best in the entire FBS. The D-line returns four of their top six tacklers, including both starting three techs, Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, who both enter their third-seasons with the team and will aim to increase the defensive line's lackluster 2.4% havoc rate (127th). The linebacker group dealt with multiple injuries, which helped to get some of the younger players experience and puts them in good position for this season with MLB Tarique Barnes back after recording 80 tackles, and promising NC State transfer Calvin Hart Jr. returning after being knocked out for the year in Week 1. The secondary will have to contend with the loss of 3rd round NFL DC S Kerby Joseph who led the team with five interceptions. Top tackler SS Sydney Brown and CB1 Devon Weatherspoon are back to help maintain their dominant pass coverage that allowed just 12 touchdown passes while posting nine interceptions in 2021. Illinois may find it hard to replicate the exceptional first year performance of their defense, but this is still a very respectable group that finished strong last year.

Over/Under 4.5 Wins (Under -125)

The Illini kickoff their 2022 in Week 0 against a rebuilding Wyoming before traveling to play @Indiana and rounding out their first three games with a home tilt against a new look Virginia team with a completely new coaching staff. Week 3 is a bye then FCS Chattanooga comes to Champaign, IL before a tough Big Ten West division run against @Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota, then get another bye week in Week 8. A challenging stretch run looms against @Nebraska, Michigan State, Purdue, @Michigan and @Northwestern. Making the most of that early slate is going to be the key to this 4.5 Wins prop, as the Illini should be 3-1 heading into Week 5 @Wisconsin, which means then just need to steal a pair of wins from their final 8 games. With HC Bielema having a year to craft his roster to his liking, I think Illinois has enough on both sides of the ball to pull Over 4.5 wins out of this slate.

Iowa

HC - Kirk Ferentz (24th year)

OC - Brian Ferentz (6th year)

DC - Phil Parker (11th year)

2021 Record: 10-4

Second Order Win Total: 8.2 (-1.8)

Points/Yards Per Game: 23.4 points | 304 yard (124 rush | 180 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 19.2 points | 329 yards (114 rush | 215 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 27th

2022 SP+ Offense: 76th

2022 SP+ Defense: 4th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 7th

Offensive Returning Production: 72% (41st)

Defensive Returning Production: 72% (32nd)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8530

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 90th | 14th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8556

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 37th | 5th in B10

2022 Schedule Strength: 28th

It's a small miracle that Iowa was able to win 10 games in 2021 with how morose their offense truly was. There isn't one, single advanced metric pertaining to the Hawkeyes' offense that doesn't bleed red ink all over the page. It's almost like Wisconsin and Iowa had a competition to see which ferocious defense could overcome the more inept offense, with Iowa pulling out all the stops to win. At least they were able to protect the ball and not hurt themselves, as a big component of the Hawkeyes' success centered around their +12 turnover margin. This year Iowa has the benefit of returning seven starters on each side of the ball, including four offensive linemen who played at least 500 snaps last season. Though they lose All-American C Tyler Linderbaum, the young line features three sophomores who now have a year of starting experience and expect to make developmental strides so it's entirely plausible, if not likely, that Iowa will best their disappointing numbers from last year when they rushed for 124 yards per game and 3.4 YPC. The line will look to improve upon a troubling 36% pressure rate (114th) while the quarterback position is a two-man battle between fifth year QB Spencer Petras and fourth-year signal caller Alex Padilla, with redshirt freshman Joey Labas being groomed as the next starting quarterback once the two elder statesmen depart. Petras started most of the games but Padilla led Iowa to a 3-0 record but completed just 49% of his passes with a 2-to-2 ratio so OC Ferentz made the call to go with Petras who led them to a 28-21 victory in relief. Both are limited and will be heavily relying upon NFL Draft prospect TE Sam LaPorta whenever they need a first down, as LaPorta ranks third among returning tight ends in targets with 81 looks for 38 first downs (2nd most) in 2021. Gavin Williams slides right into the starting RB spot after backing up Tyler Goodson when he rushed for 305 yards on 4.7 YPC in addition to reeling in 9-of-11 targets with zero drops. With a team brings back their top-3 QBs, top-3 receivers and top-4 offensive linemen, an increase in productivity is almost universally expected.

Unlike Wisconsin, Iowa is battle tested on the defensive side, bringing back seven starters, including seven-of-the-top-eight from a defensive line that generated pressure 31% of the time (33rd). Backup DLs Joe Evans and Lukas Van Ness each recorded seven sacks in 2021 and are primed for bigger roles alongside three returning starters. Their linebackers are a top-10 overall unit that returns All-American MLB Jack Campbell who put up a ridiculous 143 tackles with six PBU for good measure. Seth Benson lines up next to him at WLB and also is in the century tackle club with 105 last year as all three starters are back. Iowa's secondary was unreal last year, posting a 16-to-25 TD/INT ratio and has the benefit of bringing back three players who logged at least 450 reps last season. Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, Riley Moss, leads the backfield while SS Kaevon Merriweather and the crown jewel of their 2022 recruiting class FS Xavier Nwankpa (.9773 composite player rating = 53rd overall 2022 recruit) should play high leverage minutes sooner rather than later. With so much proven talent back, there's no reason Iowa's defense can't be on the same plateau with the 2021 version that finished top-10 in every defensive explosiveness metric while pitching 3-and-outs 41% of the time (7th best in FBS).

Over/Under 7.5 Wins (Over -115)

Iowa opens with South Dakota State, Iowa State and Nevada at home and should emerge from the homestand at least 2-1. They then face @Rutgers, Michigan and @Illinois before a Week 7 bye where I feel like 2-1 is another realistic estimate. The Hawkeyes then go to the Horseshoe for a loss to Ohio State before Northwestern on homecoming and @Purdue for another hopeful 2-1. Which means Iowa will need to take two of their last three against Wisconsin, @Minnesota and Nebraska who are their toughest B10 West opponents, unless they can beat ISU at home in Week 2, which makes 8-wins a very likely proposition since it's likely they can at least take one of these last three contests. I like Iowa to clear their 7.5 wins number.

Minnesota

HC - PJ Fleck (6th year)

OC - Kirk Ciarrocca (1st year)

DC - Joe Rossi (4th year)

2021 Record: 9-4

Second Order Win Total: 8.7 (-0.3)

Points/Yards Per Game: 25.5 points | 360 (198 rush | 162 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 17.3 points | 279 yards (98 rush | 181 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 21st

2022 SP+ Offense: 50th

2022 SP+ Defense: 9th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 52nd

Offensive Returning Production: 74% (33rd)

Defensive Returning Production: 59% (83rd)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8511 (54th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 37th | 6th

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8547 (48th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 82nd | 12th

2022 Schedule Strength: 64th

In 2019 OC Kirk Ciarrocca led the Gophers' offense to 34 points and 432 yards per game as they went 11-2, starting 9-0 before falling to Iowa and Wisconsin. OC Ciarrocca returns after a two-year sabbatical to transform a 2021 unit whose productivity plummeted to just 25.5 points and 360 yards per game. There is continuity in the passing game, as Tanner Morgan enters his fifth season as the starting quarterback while the top-five receivers are back, including WR1 Chris Autman-Bell, who secured 20-of-30 contested catch opportunities over the last two seasons while averaging 16.5 yards per reception. While Minnesota played at the slowest pace in the country due to their run-heavy game script that had the Gophers rushing 46 times per game, sixth most in the nation, they were actually pretty effective on a per play basis on the rare instances when they did put the ball in the air ranking 34th in passing efficiency and 36th in explosiveness while ranking 10th overall in air yards per pass (10.9). The problem was Minnesota passed just 20 times a game, fourth least in the nation, so the impact of those positive plays was diluted by their fairly plodding run game that was besieged by injuries in the backfield. Despite rushing for 198 YPG, Minnesota ranked 81st in rushing success rate (43%), 86th in rushing efficiency and 99th in rushing explosiveness, which is a problem since they lose four starting offensive linemen including three All-Big Ten honorees from a line that average 2.9 line yards per rush, 22nd best in the country. Even with last year's veteran group, the Gophers still allowed an awful 8% sack rate (102nd) so Michigan transfer G Chuck Filiaga and Notre Dame T Quinn Carroll will have to get up to speed quickly if Minnesota expects to keep the rush away from QB Morgan. Mohamed Ibrahim is back from an achilles injury and is in line to start, though how much run he gets out of the gate is questionable due to the sensitive nature of the injury and timeline usually associated with the recovery, with Trey Potts (552 yards, 6 TDs LY) ready to take over if Ibrahim is ineffective. SP+ projects a jump from the 63rd offense to 50th this season, which is entirely possible if OC Ciarrocca can pull the line play together.

DC Joe Rossi did a magnificent job with the defense last year, allowing just 17.3 points (6th in FBS) and 279 yards (3rd!) while ranking 10th in points per drive (1.5), 12th in yards per play (4.9) and 16th in EPA/play. The catalyst for 2021's explosion was a relentless defensive line that had two 2022 NFL draft choices in Boye Mafe, who tested in the 99th percentile on his RAS score and is a legitimate freak of nature, and Esezi Otomewo. They lose three starters and five backups from their defensive line and import multiple transfers to address the vacancies from a very inexperienced unit that posted a 7.2% havoc rate (33rd) last year. The linebacker room is solid and returns leading returning tackler MLB Mario Sori-Marin who is the captain of the defense and should top 100 tackles this season. Their secondary pitched a sterling 56% completion rate (9th) with a 15-to-8 ratio and now return three starters while adding two very experienced transfers. They top six defensive backs have 100 starts to their names and form the backbone of the defense as their new-look defensive line finds its footing early in the year. Though I wholeheartedly expect a dip from Minnesota after losing two NFL Draft choices, they still get back 7 of their top 12 tacklers and SP+ projects them to go from the 8th best D in 2021 to 9th this year, so maybe the Gophers can keep up their lofty level of play.

Over/Under 7.5 Wins (Under -130)

The MAC gave Minnesota hell last year, with Miami (OH) having a 68% post game win expectancy in their narrow 31-26 loss to the Gophers and Bowling Green pulling out a 14-10 stinker where Tanner Morgan completed 5-of-13 passes for 59 yards and BG rushing for 22 yards on 25 carries. Mercifully no MAC teams are on the schedule to terrorize them this season, as New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado round out their non-conference lineup, all at home. Minny should be a comfortable 3-0 rolling into East Lansing to play @Michigan State as a slight underdog before heading back home to face Purdue in a game they should be favored by a touchdown in then get a bye Week 6. @Illinois and @Penn State are on the other side of the bye week until the Gophers return to the land of 1,000 lakes to take on Big Ten East opponent Rutgers. They wrap up 2022 with four straight against B10 West foes starting @Nebraska, then two straight at home against Northwestern and Iowa before a huge season finale against Wisconsin. I think Minnesota can beat one of Michigan State or Penn State out of the East and hold serve against Purdue, @Illinois, Rutgers and Northwestern to reach the Over 7.5 Wins (-130) mark.

Nebraska

HC - Scott Frost (5th year)

OC - Mark Whipple (1st year)

DC - Erik Chinander (5yh year)

2021 Record: 3-9

Second Order Win Total: 6.7 (3.7!)

Points/Yards Per Game: 27.9 points | 448 yards (181 rush | 266 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 22.7 points | 366 (147 rush | 219 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 29th

2022 SP+ Offense: 34th

2022 SP+ Defense: 35th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 127th

Offensive Returning Production: 52% (101st)

Defensive Returning Production: 57% (89th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8761 (26th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 48th | 9th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8672 (29th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 25th | 3rd in B10

2022 Schedule Strength: 47th

Many CFB prognosticators have posed the question of whether Nebraska's 2021 team that went 3-9, with every loss being by single-digits, was the best three win team in college football history. It's an ignominious distinction to be sure, but with the win/loss column now wiped clean the Cornhuskers appear to be in good enough shape to finally make a run at the Big Ten West division crown. Many changes are afoot, as fifth year HC Scott Frost shakes up the offense by bringing in new OC Mark Whipple, who made TE Adam Breneman and WR Andy Isabella household names at UMass before helping to mold Kenny Pickett into a first round NFL Draft pick. Expect to see more short, precision passes than the Nebraska faithful are accustomed to, as OC Whipple's offense at Pitt ranked 118th nationally in standard downs run rate and 12th in completion rate (67%) while throwing 39 passes per game, 11th most in FBS. QB Adrian Martinez was a poor fit for the new offense and transfers to Kansas State while former Texas starting QB Casey Thompson leads the competition to take over the starting gig. Thompson started 12 games last season, completing 62.5% of his throws at 8.0 YPA with a 15-to-13 big time throw-to-turnover worth play ratio, and could have a big year in the QB friendly system. They are expected to employ a three-man RB rotation behind an offensive line that returns a strong set of tackles from a unit that was pretty good in pass protection, allowing a 25% pressure rate that was the 24th best mark in the country. LSU transfer Trey Palmer projects as their high volume WR1 while RB Rahmir Johnson is transitioning to a “wide back” role where he moves all around the formation. One thing is for certain, the passing numbers are going to increase substantially for the Cornhuskers in 2022.

DC Erik Chinander employed a defense designed to snuff out big plays (9.2% big play rate = 6th in FBS) and force teams to sustain drives by converting third-and-long situations, which accounted for 53% of their third downs (33rd best). NU was also very effective in the red zone but struggled to get to the quarterback with a 4.9% sack rate that ranked 105th, which aligns with the defensive line's 3.7% havoc rate which ranked 110th. Fortunately they return a pair of talented edge rushers in Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson while transferring in Alabama DT Stephon Wynn. The linebackers were the strength of the defense last year recording a pristine 8.7% havoc rate that ranked 4th best nationally. Both top LB tacklers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich return to inflict damage upon their opponents this year and is the strength of the D. While the front-seven is in pretty good shape to weather their respective losses, the secondary has a big hole to fill with Cam Taylor-Britt leaving to be selected in R2 by Cincinnati and the departure of two other dependable starters. Lone returning CB Quinton Newsome logged 764 snaps while allowing a 64% completion rate for 548 passing yards and is joined by multiple transfers and JUCO's designed to cushion the blow from the defensive backfield turnover.

Over/Under 7.5 Wins (Over -120)

Nebraska's second order win total of 6.7 says it all - they were bowl caliber and set to improve substantially this season. However the question posed to us is will they be able to clear 7.5 Wins? You can't ask for much more from their opening schedule, taking on Northwestern in Dublin Week 0, North Dakota and Georgia Southern, who is transitioning from the option to the spread. They should be 3-0 heading into Oklahoma at home before a Week 5 bye. Then the Cornhuskers face Indiana in their fourth straight home game before traveling to play @Rutgers and @Purdue before their second bye Week 8. They welcome Illinois and Minnesota to Lincoln before a tough clubhouse turn against @Michigan, Wisconsin and @Iowa. I think they probably enter that final three-game stretch needing a victory to cover the 7.5 Wins number, and I think they get it at @Iowa in dramatic fashion to cover the Over.

Northwestern

HC - Pat Fitzgerald (17th)

OC - Mike Bakajian (3rd year)

DC - Jim O'Neil (2nd year)

2021 Record: 3-9

Second Order Win Total: 3.4 (0.4)

Points/Yards Per Game: 16.6 points | 322 yards (144 rush | 177 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 29 points | 430 (213 rush | 217 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 85th

2022 SP+ Offense: 105th

2022 SP+ Defense: 60th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 129th

Offensive Returning Production: 68% (53rd)

Defensive Returning Production: 58% (88th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8545 (48th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 69th | 12th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8622 (34th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 79th | 11th

2022 Schedule Strength: 22nd

With Northwestern returning just eight total starters from an excellent 2020 team that made it to the Big Ten Championship game, it was expected that Northwestern would be in rebuild mode. A disappointing 3-9 season followed with HC Pat Fitzgerald managing just one Big Ten conference victory over Rutgers. Generally when HC Fitzgerald has a reset season, there is usually a bounceback in store the following year. In order to achieve another winning season, the offense is going to have to make significant strides from their 2021 iteration that accrued just 16.6 points (6th lowest in FBS) and 322 total yards (15th lowest). Northwestern was one of the more inefficient units nationally, ranking 126th in points per scoring opportunity and 113th with a woeful -8 turnover ratio. Incumbent starting QB Ryan Hilinski battles redshirt freshman Brendan Sullivan for the right to take the opening snaps under center. Hilinski was objectively terrible last season, completing 54% of his passes with a 3-to-4 ratio and a poor 47.4 PFF passing grade. Whoever wins the job will be protected by an exceptional offensive line that ranked 26th in rushing explosiveness and returns four starters including projected first-round DC LT Peter Skoronski. 1,000-yard rusher Evan Hull is back alongside running mate Cam Porter who was OFY in 2021 with injury. They lead what should be a very viable rushing attack that ranked 27th in rushing explosiveness and 26th nationally with a 76% power success rate last year. Wideouts Bryce Kirtz and Malik Washington are back, with Kirtz averaging eight targets per game over his four FBS appearances before going down with a season-ending injury and Washington leading all receivers with a 68% catch rate last year. This year the Wildcats being back nine starters and should increase their points scored by a touchdown+ per game if they get any semblance of decent quarterback play.

After returning just four defensive starters NW predictably failed to live up to their spectacular 2020 unit, allowing 29 points and 430 total yards per game which was the team's worst collective defensive performance since 2005. Despite the lackluster showing, the Cats only return five starters from a defense that posted just 19 sacks and allowed a ghastly 67% completion rate. The line loses both starting defensive tackles from a group that already allowed a 47% rushing success rate last year (105th in FBS) and imports a pair of transfers from Stanford and UMass to try and give this unit that ranked 110th in pressure rate a much needed boost. Fortunately DE Adetomiwa Adebawore is an All-Big Ten caliber player who returns after generating 30 pressures with a solid 78.2 PFF pass rush grade in 2021. The linebacker group will have a tough time replacing their leader MLB Chris Bergin who tallied 141 tackles last year. Fortunately third-year plater Bryce Gallagher (89 tackles LY) slides over from WLB to the middle linebacker, but the other two starting linebacker spots are up for grabs. The secondary returns three players from last year's unit that ranked 122nd in completion rate allowed, but also did a great job of preventing big passing plays, ranking 20th overall in passing explosiveness. First Team All-Big Ten CB Brandon Joseph is gone so cornerbacks AJ Hampton and Cameron Mitchell, who combined to play over 1,500 snaps last season, will be tasked with shutting down opposing wideouts. S Coco Azema is a versatile defender who can lineup anywhere from slot to free safety, recording 72 tackles while starting nine games last year and will once again be the patrolman of the defensive backfield. While the Wildcats should improve upon their per-game averages, this is not a particularly accomplished defense and doesn't look talented enough to achieve a level of play on par with their stellar 2020 unit.



Over/Under 4 Wins (Under +100)

Northwestern opens Week 0 against Big Ten West foe Nebraska in Dublin where they currently sit at 13-point underdogs after opening at +10.5. They take a Week 1 bye after crossing the pond before welcoming Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (OH) to Evanston, as all their non-conference games are at home. With the potential of a 3-1 start very much in play, Northwestern would need to take two of the remaining eight games to cash this 4 Wins Over. The first four game set is a tough draw where they play @Penn State, Wisconsin, @Maryland and @Iowa. The Cats then close with Ohio State, @Minnesota, @Purdue and Illinois at home to put a bow on their 2022. With NW projected 7+ point underdogs in all their Big Ten games except maybe Illinois, they're going to have to run the table in their manageable non-conference and pull off two upsets in Big Ten play. Though I think the Wildcats improve this season, their weakness in the front-seven and instability at quarterback make this a non-play for me at 4 Wins with a lean towards the Under.

Purdue

HC - Jeff Brohm (6th year)

OC - Brian Brohm (6th year)

DC - Ron English/Mark Hagen

2021 Record: 9-4

Second Order Win Total: 7.4 (-1.6)

Points/Yards Per Game: 29.1 points | 440 yards (84 rush | 355 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 22.4 points | 367 yards (158 rush | 209 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 35th

2022 SP+ Offense: 38th

2022 SP+ Defense: 34th

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 107th

Offensive Returning Production: 61% (73rd)

Defensive Returning Production: 64% (60th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8447 (64th)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 53rd | 11th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8409 (65th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 87th | 13th in B10

2022 Schedule Strength: 39th

Entering his fifth season at the helm of Purdue, HC Jeff Brohm hadn't had a winning year since his maiden campaign when he squeaked out a 7-6 record in 2017. He delivered an inspiring 9-4 finish, a feat that the Boilermakers haven't achieved in 18 years, and now has 14 returning starters in HC Brohm's bid to go bowling for a second straight season. QB Aidan O'Connell worked his way up from being a walk-on to be named Second Team All-Big Ten by completing 72% of his passes and earning a superb 90.6 PFF offensive grade, 9th best among returning signal callers. Projected starting RB Zander Horvath was injured early on which sapped Purdue's ability to run the ball, with their 84 rushing yards per game ranking fourth-lowest in the country. It hurt their ability to convert in short yardage situations, ranking 120th on 3rd-and-short conversion rate and 122nd with a 47% red zone touchdown rate. Despite the disappointing rushing numbers their offensive line was able to pass protect very well, ranking 30th with a 26% pressure rate allowed and 29th with a 5% sack rate. Three offensive linemen who logged 800+ snaps last year are back while two G5 transfers were brought in to provide depth. The big issue is the wide receiver room where their star David Bell is now a Cleveland Brown while second and third leading wideouts Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop are no longer with the team as well. The lack of passing game familiarity has been a common refrain from spring and fall practices session and could be a pox on this offense that relies heavily upon their pass attack to create points. Iowa transfers Tyrone Tracey and Charlie Jones join Brock Thompson and TJ Sheffield to try and pick up the slack while TE Payne Durham is a valued safety valve.

Defensively the Boilermakers posted one of their best performances of the last decade, allowing just 22 points and 367 yards per game while ranking 25th in overall defense according to SP+. Their line did a great job of harassing opposing signal callers with a 34% pressure rate (26th), but the Boilermakers struggled allowing big plays both on the ground (83rd in rush explosiveness) and through the air (97th). They must replace one of the greatest defensive players in school history, as George Karlaftis was drafted as a first round selection by Kansas City. His ability to overpower opposing tackles will be missed, but at least six of the top eight players from the line rotation are back to help ease the blow. The linebacker group also loses a pair of Honorable Mention all-conference performers, including the team's leading tackler Jaylan Alexander, but still has two returnees with 700+ snaps under their belt last season. Purdue's secondary might be in the best shape out of the three defensive units after dealing with attrition last year, with essentially three starters back from a group that posted a solid 18-to-13 TD/INT ratio. HC Brohm brings in cornerback transfers from Kansas State and Indiana to provide depth which should help the defense adjust to life without Karlaftis terrorizing QBs. Overall the defense will be good, but the few personnel departures were of key contributors so the defense will have a slightly different feel to it.

Over/Under 7.5 Wins (Under -130)

Purdue opens with a tough Big Ten test against Penn State on Thursday, September 1 before welcoming Indiana State to West Lafayette then traveling to take on @Syracuse in the always treacherous Carrier Dome. FAU Week 4 rounds out a very manageable non-conference slate before two challenging road showdowns where they play @Minnesota and @Maryland back-to-back. The Boilermakers welcome Nebraska to campus, then head to Madison for a clash with @Wisconsin before a Week 9 bye. Iowa, @Illinois, Northwestern and @Indiana rounds out a very palatable finishing stretch. Purdue likely overachieved last year, as their second-order win total of 7.6 will attest. I'm concerned about the lack of playmaking in the receiver corps of HC Brohm's pass-centric offense, while the key losses on defense could spell trouble for a unit that ranks 65th in 247Sports average player rating, so it's not like there's a phalanx of blue-chip recruits on tap to step right in. Purdue overachieved last year and will face a regression to the mean this season which means i'm going Under 7.5 Wins.

Wisconsin

HC - Paul Chryst - (8th year)

OC - Bobby Engram (1st year)

DC - Jim Leonhard (6th year)

2021 Record: 9-4

Second Order Win Total: 9.0

Points/Yards Per Game: 25.4 points | 371 yards (211 rush | 160 pass)

Points/Yards Allowed: 16.2 points | 239 yards (65 rush | 174 pass)

2022 SP+ Overall: 10th

2022 SP+ Offense: 58th

2022 SP+ Defense: 1st

2021 SP+ Special Teams: 23rd

Offensive Returning Production: 65% (61st)

Defensive Returning Production: 45% (117th)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8835 (23rd)

2022 Offensive Unit Strength: 27th (4th in B10)

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8672 (30th)

2022 Defensive Unit Strength: 60th | 9th in B10

2022 Schedule Strength: 36th

Wisconsin's offense last year was pretty cut and dried, when they ran the ball well and controlled the line of scrimmage - they won. When the run game was bottled up and the Badgers were forced to rely on the arm of Graham Mertz - they lost. In all of Wisconsin's four losses they recorded a 3.1 yards per carry average or lower while rushing for less than 80 yards in three of those defeats. Fortunately for UW their offensive line will once again be deep and talented as they return three starters who are worthy of All-Big Ten recognition, and an overall unit that boasts an average 247Sports player rating of .9178, fourth highest among FBS offensive lines. RB Braelon Allen (6'2/235) fits the Jonathan Taylor archetype and took over as the primary ball carrier after easing into the rotation as a true freshman, rushing for 100+ yards in eight of his last nine games. He will be one of the top running backs in the country and is flanked by Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi who rushed for 815 yards in just nine games last year. The aforementioned Graham Mertz is back under center and will need to take a leap in his development if Wisconsin intends to win the Big Ten, as his 65.0 passing grade ranked 104th out of eligible quarterbacks while an unsightly 5.2% turnover worthy play rated 10th worst. That is not a top-10 list you want to be associated with, as it reads like a graveyard of failed FBS quarterbacks. A potential obstacle to Mertz's needed growth is the loss of his top-three receivers from last year who accounted for 69% of his total passing yards. Chimere Dike (19 recs, 272 yards, 14.3 YPC) is the only wideout with more than seven catches to his name. Continuity in the passing game is the biggest detriment to Wisconsin's Big Ten title hopes, as the Badgers will need to improve upon their 5.3% big play rate (7th worst) if they want to increase their pedestrian 25 PPG average from last year.

It's hard to understate just how devastating UW's defense was last season. They forced teams into 3-and-outs an absurd 44% of the time (2nd overall) with a 33% success rate (2nd) and 9% big play rate (5th). They bowed up with their backs up against the goal line, allowing just 3.1 points per scoring opportunity (7th) while defending against both the run and pass at top-10 overall levels. That's the good news. The bad news is that Wisconsin returns just three starters from that incredible defense. The defensive line returns Second Team All-Big Ten NT Keeanu Benton, who is adept at pushing the pocket from the interior, tallying 21 pressures and seven hits while earning a respectable 74.9 pass rush grade from PFF. Fellow starter DE Isaiah Mullens flanks Benton and is a stout run defender who didn't miss a single one of his 22 tackle attempts in 2021 and occupies blocks for the linebackers to make plays in DC Leonhard's 3-4 defense. Stud linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn are unfortunately no longer in Madison, but OLB Nick Herbig was an absolute monster on the outside last year, earning a 90.7 pass rush grade which was the 11th highest mark among 2021 LBs in addition to the third highest PRP score in the country. The linebackers group will be solid once again, but probably won't hold opposing rushers to 2.1 YPC again this season. The secondary is where the losses are most prominent, as just two players with more than 100 snaps of collegiate experience were slated to return. As such, HC Christ brought in transfers from Kentucky, UCLA, Toledo and Utah to close the experience gap. Three of those transfers are expected to start, as they bring a combined 133 games of collegiate game action to the table at some very reputable programs, so they secondary could very well maintain their 55% completion rate allowed and 9-to-16 TD/INT ratio if they don't get hit by the injury bug, since the depth is suspect.

Over/Under 8.5 Wins (Over -145)

It's easy to see why Wisconsin is juiced to the Over on their 8.5 Wins line, as their 36th overall schedule strength means they will likely be favored in every game except for @Ohio State in Week 4. They play three very winnable non-conference home tilts against Illinois State, Wazzu and New Mexico State before taking on the Buckeyes, which will be the definition of appointment television. Then Illinois, @ Northwestern, @ Michigan State and Purdue before a Week 9 bye. Maryland, @Iowa, @ Nebraska and Minnesota cap off a big finale against the three other main contenders in the Big Ten West. I think they're 3-1 through Ohio State before another 3-1 run in the middle, and a nice 3-1 finish to wrap up the season. You could make a very strong case for 10-2 with a split between @Michigan State and @Iowa. I think Wisconsin's 8.5 Wins Over is a lock.