Big Ten West team adds to football coaching staff

One of Nebraska’s Big Ten West opponents has added to their coaching staff heading into the 2023 season. Illinois has hired Jim Leonhard who was named a Senior Football analyst on Tuesday.

Leonhard heads to Champaign after spending six seasons as Weisconsin’s defensive coordinator. He also served as interim head coach for the final seven games of 2022.

He would help guide the Badgers to a 4-3 record, including a victory over Nebraska. Leonhard also had a ten-year NFL career.

The Wisconsin native spent time with Buffalo, Baltimore, the New York Jets, Denver, New Orleans, and Cleveland. He played in 142 games as a pro, with 73 starts and 14 career interceptions.

Leonhard will be a helpful hand as Illinois breaks in their defensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and co-defensive coordinator Terrance Jamison will be spending their first season at Illinois.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire