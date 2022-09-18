Big Ten West Standings After Week 3

The Big Ten West has officially wrapped up Week 3.

During the weekend, the teams had a combined record of 3-3. Illinois was the lone team in the group that did not play a game.

Nebraska had the most notable loss, as they dropped to 1-3 after losing to Oklahoma 14-49. In addition, Purdue had a three-point loss to Syracuse, while Northwestern surprisingly lost to Southern Illinois 24-31.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had a big 49-7 win against Colorado. Iowa defeated Nevada 27-0, and Wisconsin blew out New Mexico State 66-7.

Let’s take a look at the full standings for the Big Ten West.

Northwestern: 1-0 conference, 1-2 overall

Big Ten West standings

Last game: Lost vs. Southern Illinois 24-31

Next game: vs. Miami OH

Minnesota: 0-0 conference, 3-0 overall

Big Ten West standings

Last game: Won vs. Colorado 49-7

Next game: at Michigan State

Iowa: 0-0 conference, 2-1 overall

Big Ten West standings

Last game: Won vs. Nevada 27-0

Next game: at Rutgers

Wisconsin: 0-0 conference, 2-1 overall

Big Ten West standings

Last game: Won vs. New Mexico State 66-7

Next game: at Ohio State

Illinois: 0-1 conference, 2-1 overall

Big Ten standings

Last game: Won vs. Virginia 24-3

Next game: vs. Chattanooga

Purdue: 0-1 conference, 1-2 overall

Big Ten West standings

Last game: Lost at Syracuse 29-32

Next game: vs. FAU

Nebraska: 0-1 conference, 1-3 overall

Big Ten West standings

Last game: Lost vs. Oklahoma 14-49

Next game: vs. Indiana

