Big Ten West Standings After Week 1

Every team in the Big Ten West has officially wrapped up Week 1.

After defeating Nebraska in Week 0, Northwestern was the lone team in the field without a game this week. The other six teams played games going a combined 4-2.

Nebraska was able to bounce back with a 38-17 victory over North Dakota. Wisconsin had a dominant 38-0 victory over Illinois State. Minnesota also had a 38-0 win, as they defeated New Mexico State.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense led the way, as they defeated South Dakota State 7-3.

Illinois and Purdue were the two losing teams this week. Illinois lost 20-23 to Indiana, while Purdue lost 31-35 to Penn State.

Let’s take an updated look at the standings.

Northwestern: 1-0 conference, 1-0 overall

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Nick Henrich

Last game: Won vs. Nebraska 31-28

Next game: vs. Duke

Iowa: 0-0 conference, 1-0 overall

Iowa right end Joe Evans sacks South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter

Iowavssdsu 20220903 Bh

Last game: Won vs. South Dakota State 7-3

Next game: vs. Iowa State

Minnesota: 0-0 conference, 1-0 overall

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Trey Potts (3) runs the ball against the New Mexico State Aggies

Last game: Won vs. New Mexico State 31-0

Next game: vs. Western Illinois

Wisconsin: 0-0 conference, 1-0 overall

Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) scores a touchdown on 100-yard interception return during the first quarter

Mjs Uwgrid03 1 Jpg Uwgrid03

Last game: Won vs. Illinois State 38-0

Next game: vs. Washington State

Illinois: 0-1 conference, 1-1 overall

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball

Last game: Lost at Indiana 20-23

Next game: vs. Virginia

Nebraska: 0-1 conference, 1-1 overall

Running back Anthony Grant #10 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs from defensive back Kadon Kauppinen #24 of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Last game: Won vs. North Dakota 38-17

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern

Purdue: 0-1 conference, 0-1 overall

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) and Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Purduepennstatefb090122 Am01031

Last game: Lost vs. Penn State 31-35

Next game: vs. Indiana State

