Big Ten West Standings After Week 9

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 9-26 on Saturday, and it had a major impact on the Big Ten West standings. Illinois extended their lead at the top of the group with a 4-1 conference record. Meanwhile, Nebraska dropped all the way down to sixth with a 2-3 conference record.

Northwestern remains in last after losing to Iowa 13-33. The Wildcats have a 1-3 conference record and 1-7 overall record. Concurrently, the win moved the Hawkeyes up to fourth place.

Two teams in the division (Wisconsin and Purdue) did not play a game this week.

Let’s take a look at the full Big Ten West standings.

Illinois: 4-1 conference, 7-1 overall

Big Ten West standings

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 29: Running back Chase Brown #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs from defensive end Garrett Nelson #44 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Last game: Won at Nebraska 26-9

Next game: vs. Michigan State

Purdue: 3-2 conference, 5-3 overall

Big Ten West standings

Charlie Jones (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct, 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Charlie Jones 15 Celebrates A Td During The Ncaa Football Game Saturday Oct 15 2022 At Ross Ade Stadium In West Lafayette Ind

Last game: Lost at Wisconsin 24-35

Next game: vs. Iowa

Minnesota: 2-3 conference, 5-3 overall

Big Ten West standings

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers 31-0

Next game: at Nebraska

Iowa: 2-3 conference, 4-4 overall

Big Ten West standings

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson (2) and quarterback Spencer Petras (7) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

221029 Northwestern Iowa Fb 048 Jpg

Story continues

Last game: Won vs. Northwestern 33-13

Next game: at Purdue

Wisconsin: 2-3 conference, 4-4 overall

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Purdue 35-24

Next game: vs. Maryland

Nebraska: 2-3 conference, 3-5 overall

Nebraska Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 29: Tight end Travis Vokolek #83 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers scores against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Last game: Lost vs. Illinois 9-26

Next game: vs. Minnesota

Northwestern: 1-3 conference, 1-7 overall

Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) rushes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

221029 Northwestern Iowa Fb 037 Jpg

Last game: Lost at Iowa 13-33

Next game: vs. Ohio State

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

[listicle id=7126]

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire