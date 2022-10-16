Big Ten West Standings After Week 7

Week 7 proved to be monumental for the landscape of the Big Ten West. There were two division matchups: Nebraska-Purdue and Illinois-Minnesota. Entering the games, Nebraska, Purdue, and Illinois were all potential candidates to claim the number one spot in the division.

Purdue ended up holding off Nebraska in a shootout 43-37. Meanwhile, Illinois held Minnesota to only 38 total passing yards, and the Fighting Illini marched to a 26-14 victory.

Wisconsin suffered a devastating loss in double overtime to Michigan State. Two teams in the division (Iowa and Northwestern) did not play a game this weekend.

Let’s take a look at the full Big Ten West standings.

Illinois: 3-1 conference, 6-1 overall

Big Ten West standings

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Minnesota 26-14

Next game: at Nebraska

Purdue: 3-1 conference, 5-2 overall

Big Ten West standings

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs after a catch past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Nebraska 43-37

Next game: at Wisconsin

Nebraska: 2-2 conference, 3-4 overall

Big Ten West standings

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) intercepts a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Purdue 37-43

Next game: vs. Illinois

Northwestern: 1-2 conference, 1-5 overall

Big Ten West standings

Sep 17, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis linebacker Branson Combs (12) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost vs. Wisconsin 7-42

Next game: at Maryland

Minnesota: 1-2 conference, 4-2 overall

Big Ten West standings

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Illinois 14-26

Next game: at Penn State

Iowa: 1-2 conference, 3-3 overall

Big Ten West standings

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs into the end zone during a NCAA football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

220917 Nevada Iowa Fb 069 Jpg

Last game: Lost at Illinois 6-9

Next game: at Ohio State

Wisconsin: 1-3 conference, 3-4 overall

Big Ten West standings

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) pushes away Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) in the first quarter for a first down at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Michigan State 28-34

Next game: vs. Purdue

