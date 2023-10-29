The Big Ten West is a beautiful mess in its final season

Wisconsin lost 24-10 to Ohio State on Saturday, dropping to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Big Ten play. The Badgers had a leg up in the Big Ten West after their big comeback win over Illinois, yet Saturday’s loss moved the team back into a massive pack of mostly average teams.

Iowa is 3-2 with the tiebreaker over Wisconsin, Wisconsin is 3-2, Minnesota is somehow 3-2 with a tiebreaker over Iowa, Nebraska is quietly 3-2, Northwestern is 2-3 and both Purdue and Illinois are 1-4. The division is a beautiful mess in its final season of existence.

Usually, there are 1-2 teams clearly above the rest. This year, every squad might just be equally average. While not great in the national landscape, it does make for captivating late-season football.

Here is a visual look at the hilarious Big Ten West standings through this weekend:

We’re going out with a banger folks. pic.twitter.com/z7gcX8pr7I — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire