Big Ten Week 9 Rewind: Buckeyes and Wolverines on collision course

The final weekend of October made served up some perfect Big Ten football weather around the conference in Week 9, and it became even more clear that the top two teams in the conference are heading into a major showdown at the end of the season.

Ohio State and Michigan each remained perfect this season after taking care of business against Penn State and Michigan State, respectively, and leaving no doubt who the top teams in the conference are. And in the west, Illinois continues to do what it needs to do to rack up division wins to put itself in position to make its first trip to the Big Ten championship game at the end of the year.

Here is a look at all of the results from around the Big Ten in Week 9.

Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) intercepts the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions

If you were waiting to see how Ohio State would react when pressed against the ropes, the Buckeyes delivered. Down 21-16 midway through the fourth quarter, Ohio State exploded with big plays on offense and defense with a 28-point fourth quarter to blow by Penn State in Happy Valley. J.T. Tuimoloau had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in an absolutely dominant performance for the ages by a defensive lineman. Penn State had its moments but once again showed they have a long way to go to beating Ohio State.

Next up for Ohio State: at Northwestern

Next up for Penn State: at Indiana

Michigan 29, Michigan State 7

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs by Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay during the first half

The Spartans brought some fight early and led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter. but Blake Corum and the Michigan defense took control from there. Corum rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown and Michigan State had no points left to offer after the first quarter.

Next up for Michigan State: at Illinois

Next up for Michigan: at Rutgers

Illinois 26, Nebraska 9

Herbie Husker high fives a young fan before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois moved another step toward a division title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game by taking care of business on the road against Nebraska. The Illini got a solid game from quarterback Tommy DeVito (22/22, 179 yards, 2 TD) and Chase Brown continued to do what he does best with 149 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Illini defense forced four turnovers in the win.

Next up for Illinois: vs. Michigan State

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Minnesota

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Trey Potts (3) after a long run in the fourth quarter

Minnesota was happy to have quarterback Tanner Morgan back on the field after missing last week’s road game at Penn State, but this game was all about Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim carried the football 36 times for 159 yards with three rushing touchdowns and the Gophers blanked Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had just 134 yards of total offense

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Michigan

Next up for Minnesota: at Nebraska

Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (0) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) and defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (48) and defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) during the fourth quarter

In the so-called Sickos Game of the week, Iowa scored actual offensive touchdowns in a much-needed victory. Spencer Petras passed for 220 yards and a touchdown and scored another on the ground as Iowa took advantage of a Northwestern team that continues to struggle. Northwestern still hasn’t won a game on American soil this season.

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Ohio State

Next up for Iowa: at Purdue

