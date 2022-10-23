Big Ten Week 8 Rewind: Buckeyes, Nittany Lions roll

The stage is now officially set for next week’s big showdown in Happy Valley after Ohio State and Penn State each took care of their business in Week 8. While the Buckeyes continued to dominate the opposition with another lopsided matchup in their favor at home, Penn State was searching for a rebound after getting humbled a week ago by Michigan. Both teams won their respective games going away, although they did so in different ways. Regardless, the two are set to meet next week in another big matchup in the Big Ten East Division race as October draws to a close.

Elsewhere around the Big Ten, Maryland is now bowl-eligible and Rutgers pulled out a win to keep their bowl hopes in sight. As for the West, a bit of a twist in the race went down in Madison while Illinois looked on happily with the result during their bye week.

Here is a quick rundown of the weekend’s results around the Big Ten and the updated Big Ten football standings.

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

C.J. Stroud had a four-touchdown afternoon for Ohio State and the Buckeyes didn’t allow a point to be scored by Iowa after halftime. The Hawkeyes had just 81 yards of passing offense with three interceptions thrown. Iowa had just 158 yards of offense as a team and six turnovers overall. Against a team like the Buckeyes, that won’t go well.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Northwestern

Next up for Ohio State: at Penn State

Penn State 45, Minnesota 17

Penn State got a needed rebound win in front of the whiteout crowd with a big second half allowing the Nittany Lions to pull away from Minnesota. The Gophers played without Tanner Morgan at quarterback while the Lions had Sean Clifford passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the win. A big challenge comes to town next week.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Rutgers

Next up for Penn State: vs. Ohio State

Rutgers 24, Indiana 17

Indiana was unable to hold on to an early lead as Rutgers battled back from a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter to pulling out a 24-17 victory to improve to 4-3. Rutgers scored a big defensive touchdown with an interception in the fourth quarter by Christian Braswell to put the Hoosiers at arm’s length.

The Braswell INT 🪓 pic.twitter.com/ohh55G0jMA — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 22, 2022

Next up for Indiana: vs. Penn State (Week 10)

Next up for Rutgers: at Minnesota

Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24

Wisconsin put a dent in Purdue’s Big Ten West Division hopes with the defense picking off Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell three times. Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and he caught one pass for a 39-yard gain for the Badgers. Wisconsin jumped on the Boilermakers early with a 21-0 advantage after the first quarter.

Next up for Purdue: vs. Iowa (Week 10)

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Maryland (Week 10)

Maryland 31, Northwestern 24

Maryland is now bowl eligible, and they did it without their star quarterback. With Taulia Tagovailoa out with a knee sprain, the Terrapins still managed to take care of Northwestern behind a big day on the ground from freshman Roman Hemby (179 yards and three touchdowns). But the Terps had to battle for this one. Northwestern tied the game with 3:34 to play in the fourth quarter but Hemby took off for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing possession to give Maryland the game-winning score just 12 seconds later.

Next up for Northwestern: at Iowa

Next up for Maryland: at Wisconsin (Week 10)

Updated Big Ten Standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 7 0 4 0 Ohio State 7 0 4 0 Penn State 6 1 3 1 Maryland 6 2 3 2 Rutgers 4 3 1 3 Michigan State 3 4 1 3 Indiana 3 5 1 4

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Illinois 6 1 3 1 Purdue 5 3 3 2 Nebraska 3 4 2 2 Wisconsin 4 4 2 3 Minnesota 4 3 1 3 Iowa 3 4 1 3 Northwestern 1 6 1 3

Bowl eligible: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Illinois

