Big Ten Week 8 Recap: Ohio State tops Penn State, Michigan rolls

Another week of Big Ten football is in the books, and the race in the Big Ten East saw its first major result recorded. Penn State’s defense was solid on the road at Ohio State, but the Nittany Lions struggled on offense and came up short in the first key matchup in what is expected to be a three-team race in the Big Ten East. Ohio State scored a big win at home against Penn State and will keep pace with Michigan in the win column after the Wolverines obliterated their opponent.

Things also got interesting in the Big Ten West with Iowa dropping a game at home to Minnesota and Wisconsin coming through with a rally on the road at Illinois.

And how about Rutgers?!

Here is a look at everything that went down in the Big Ten in Week 8.

Ohio State 20, Penn State 12

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The highly anticipated matchup between undefeated Big Ten East powers lived up to the hype when it comes to the defenses. But it was Ohio State’s superiority at the wide receiver position with Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Cade Stover that proved to be a major advantage for the Buckeyes. Harrison added to his Big Ten-leading receiving total with 162 yards on 11 receptions with a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Penn State’s defense had a solid performance but the Nittany Lions looked like a train wreck on offense. Penn State was outgained by about 200 yards until a late fourth quarter possession which resulted in Penn State’s only touchdown of the game.

Ohio State gains an edge in the three-team race for the Big Ten East Division with the head-to-head win over Penn State. Penn State will hope a three-team tiebreaker comes to their aide later on.

Next up for Penn State: vs. Indiana

Next up for Ohio State: at Wisconsin

Michigan 49. Michigan State 0

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy passed for a career-high 4 touchdowns and the Michigan defense stymied the Michigan State Spartans all game long. Michigan outgained their rivals in East Lansing 477-190 in an absolute bloodbath of a game.

Michigan continues to just beta up everybody in its path and they have the complete look right now of the best team in the Big Ten without much hesitation.

Next up for Michigan: vs. Purdue (Week 10)

Next up for Michigan State: at Minnesota

Minnesota 12, Iowa 10

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota won its first game at Iowa since 1999 with a true defensive rock fight in the Big Ten West. Minnesota kicked four field goals in the win and let the defense do the rest against the Iowa offense. Iowa appeared to take the lead late in the fourth quarter on a Cooper DeJean punt return for a touchdown, but a replay indicated he had called for a fair catch before the long return, thus wiping off the special teams touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Michigan State

Next up for Iowa: at Northwestern (Week 10)

Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Just when it was starting to look like Bret Bielema was going to top his old team, Wisconsin put together an 18-point fourth-quarter rally to stun the Illini. Braelon Allen rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 29 rushing attempts. Each of Wisconsin’s fourth quarter touchdown drives covered just over 80 yards as the Illini defense couldn’t buy a stop when it needed it the most.

Wisconsin has a big home game coming up next week as Ohio State comes to Madison. Illinois will get a week off before facing Minnesota.

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Ohio State

Next up for Illinois: at Minnesota (Week 10)

Rutgers 31, Indiana 14

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers needed to get a win at Indiana if it wanted to become bowl eligible before a challenging end to the regular season, and it got it. Rutgers took care of Indiana in Bloomington behind a big day from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt passed for just 39 yards but led the Scarlet Knights with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Ohio State (Week 10)

Next up for Indiana: at Penn State

Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska picked up its fourth win in the last five games and held its opponent to fewer than 10 points for the second straight game. Nebraska’s defensive victory over Northwestern was a bit of a confidence boost for the Cornhuskers, who are now confidently back in the Big Ten West race in the back end of October.

Heinrich Haarberg didn’t thrive throwing the football but did do some damage on the ground with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown. Haarberg’s touchdown gave Nebraska its first lead of the game shortly before halftime and his 44-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Foreman at the start of the fourth quarter gave Nebraska full control of the game.

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Maryland

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Purdue

Updated Big Ten standings

BIG TEN EAST

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan* 8 0 5 0 Ohio State* 7 0 4 0 Penn State* 6 1 3 1 Rutgers* 6 2 3 2 Maryland 5 2 2 2 Indiana 2 5 0 4 Michigan State 2 5 0 4

BIG TEN WEST

W L B1G W B1G L Wisconsin 5 2 3 1 Iowa* 6 2 3 2 Minnesota 4 3 2 2 Nebraska 4 3 2 2 Northwestern 3 4 1 3 Purdue 2 5 1 3 Illinois 3 5 1 4

* = Bowl eligible

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire