Big Ten Week 7 roundup: Setting the stage for the B1G East race

The middle of October was a good opportunity to refresh the Big Ten outlook a bit. A handful of teams had a bye week and the three heavyweight contenders in the Big Ten East all took care of business on the field and on the scoreboard without much of a problem. That helps set the stage for a division race that is expected to be in the spotlight for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, int he West, Iowa and Wisconsin battled for the top spot and inside track to a division crown. And it resulted in everything you would expect from an Iowa vs. Wisconsin matchup in the division.

Here is a look at everything that went down around the Big Ten in Week 7.

Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Michigan has barely had to break a sweat against each of its opponents this season. And a perceived mismatch against Indiana didn’t figure to change that outlook. To be fair, this game was hardly in doubt even after Michigan trailed Indiana at home 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was just a matter of when Michigan would take firm control of the scoreboard, which it did in the second quarter.

J.J. McCarthy was nearly flawless by completing 14-of-17 pass attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum didn’t rack up big yards on the ground (52 rushing yards on 13 rushing attempts) but he did add to his Big Ten-leading touchdown total with 2 scores to bring his season total to 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

So what was expected to be a massive mismatch between arguably the Big Ten’s best team and perhaps one of its worst turned out to be an accurate result. Michigan remains undefeated and Indiana is heading toward a bowl-less season, which could lead to some discussions about the future of Tom Allen in Bloomington.

Next up for Indiana: vs. Rutgers

Next up for Michigan: at Michigan State

Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. notched his second-straight 100-yard receiving game as the Buckeyes went on the road and made sure there would be no Spoilermaker upset this year. Harrison Jr. caught 6 passes from Kyle McCord for 105 yards and a touchdown as Ohio State took care of things from the start, leading 13-0 after the first quarter and building a 34-0 lead before Purdue could put a dent on the scoreboard.

McCord passed for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns with Cade Stover catching two along with Harrison Jr. Ohio State’s defense never allowed Purdue’s passing gamer to get in sync. Hudson Card completed just 13 of 32 attempts for 126 yards. Purdue’s David Mockobee rushed for 110 yards on 18 attempts but Ohio State’s defense was too much for Purdue to handle all afternoon.

Ohio State has been looking better and better this season and may have hit its stride at the perfect time with a monster game coming up next weekend at home against Penn State. Meanwhile, the defending Big Ten West Division champs are trending toward missing out on the bowl season entirely.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Penn State

Next up for Purdue: at Nebraska (Week 9)

Penn State vs. UMass

Penn State had the most favorable draw in the Big Ten this weekend with a nonconference matchup at home against lowly UMass. And although Penn State’s offense didn’t get on the board until the second quarter (the first quarter score came on a punt return by Daequan Hardy), the Nittany Lions put together a solid performance that only needed one punt early in the game.

Penn State scored 63 points in a game for the second time this season and did so this time in the most lopsided shutout victory by the program since routing Cincinnati 81-0 in 1991. It is also Penn State’s second striaght shutout victory at home this season, with the last being the primetime victory over Iowa in the whiteout game a few weeks ago.

What do we make of Penn State so far? The defense is stellar, but the level of competition is about to spike in a big way with next week’s road game at Ohio State.

Next up for Penn State: at Ohio State

Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6

The Big Ten’s most consistent thing going may be Iowa‘s ability to win despite having no offense. The Hawkeyes won a defensive battle at Wisconsin to gain the top spot in the Big Ten West standings, and they did so in typical Iowa fashion.

Iowa has just 37 passing yards and 9 first downs and they were out-gained by the Badgers 332-237. But Iowa forced a turnover on downs, a fumble and an interception. The defense also recorded a safety in the win. Only Iowa can continue to win games and still keep offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on the hot seat.

We’ll see how the rest of the Big Ten West plays out, but Iowa owning a key head-to-head tiebreaker with Wisconsin could prove to be valuable down the road.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Minnesota

Next up for Wisconsin: at Illinois

Illinois 27, Maryland 24

Illinois stunned Maryland in College Park with a game-winning field goal by Caleb Griffin on the final play of the game. Griffin’s 43-yard attempt was setup by one last possession with Luke Altmyer completing back-to-back passes to move the ball 41 yards quickly to the Maryland 30-yard line with under a minute to play. Altmyer then ran 9 yards to the Maryland 22-yard line with time winding down a bit more, leaving Maryland no time left following the Griffin field goal.

A week after coming up short on the road against Ohio State, Maryland was expected to bounce back against an Illinois team that has had its struggles this season. Instead, Illinois and Maryland played a pretty even ballgame from start to finish and Maryland took its second straight loss in Big Ten play.

Next up for Illinois: vs. Wisconsin

Next up for Maryland: at Northwestern (Week 9)

Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24

Down 24-6 going into the fourth quarter, Rutgers mounted a furious comeback at home to stun Michigan State in cold and dreary New Jersey. Rutgers capitalized on some big mistakes by the Michigan State special teams.

Michigan State punter Michael O’Shaughnessy had a snapp sail through his hands and Rutgers recovered in the end zone for a quick touchdown to bring Rutgers within 11 points, down 24-13. The Rutgers defense forced a quick punt on the ensuing Michigan State possession and scored a touchdown on offense with a two-point conversion courtesy a Gavin Wimsatt pass to Isaiah Washington. Then, Michigan State kick returner Tyrell Henry had the kickoff bounce in front of him and Rutgers recovered the football at the Michigan State 21-yard line. Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai took off and scored on the ground on the next play to give Rutgers a remarkable lead.

Rutgers now has five wins, putting them one win shy of being bowl-eligible for the first time since their first Big Ten season in 2014. Next week is their best chance to get it. And things are not about to get any easier for Michigan State. They still have to play Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. Michigan State’s bowl hopes took a big blow with this one.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Michigan

Next up for Rutgers: at Indiana

Updated Big Ten Standings after Week 7

BIG TEN EAST

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 7 0 4 0 Ohio State 6 0 3 0 Penn State 6 0 3 0 Maryland 5 2 2 2 Rutgers 5 2 2 2 Indiana 2 4 0 3 Michigan State 2 4 0 3

BIG TEN WEST

W L B1G W B1G L Iowa 6 1 3 1 Wisconsin 4 2 2 1 Northwestern 3 3 1 2 Minnesota 3 3 1 2 Nebraska 3 3 1 2 Purdue 2 5 1 3 Illinois 3 4 1 3

The Big Ten East race is about to heat up as Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan all still have games to play against each other. We’ll get the first game in that leg next week with Ohio State hosting Penn State.

Iowa takes over the top spot in the Big Ten West with its win at Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes now have the inside track to the Big Ten West Division with its most challenging games likely behind them at this point.

Big Ten Bowl Eligibility Tracker

Now that more teams around the Big Ten have played six games, it is time to start keeping track of the Big Ten bowl picture. For now, we’ll simply keep track of which teams are eligible and which teams have been eliminated from bowl eligibility. Fortunately for the Big Ten, no schools have been eliminated from the running for bowl eligibility at this time, although the bowl outlook is beginning to look troubling for a few schools as we approach the middle of October.

Bowl eligible (4): Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State

One win away (2): Maryland, Rutgers

Eliminated (0): Nobody yet

One loss away (0): Nobody yet

