Big Ten Week 7 Rewind: Michigan dominates Penn State and B1G West race heats up

There was no question which team was superior in a Big Ten top-10 showdown in Ann Arbor, and two surprising teams have taken over first place in the wide-open Big Ten West. It was an eventful weekend around the Big Ten in Week 7.

the weekend started off with two pivotal games in the division races. Michigan manhandled Penn State in a top-10 matchup in the Big Ten East and looked like a team poised to power their way to another appearance in the College Football Playoff. In the West, Brett Bielema’s success at Illinois has already led to bowl eligibility for the Illini and the inside track to a division championship following a win over Minnesota. Illinois already owns wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. But Purdue is still in the running as well.

Here is a look around the Big Ten in Week 7, followed by a look at the updated conference standings after week 7.

No. 4 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan overwhelmed Penn State from the start with the ability to move the ball with relative ease. It was so easy for the Wolverines, Michigan never attempted a punt. Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum each rushed for over 160 yards as Michigan piled up over 400 yards on the ground against Penn State’s defense. Penn State took a 17-16 lead at the start of the third quarter but Michigan scored the game’s final 25 points to leave Penn State in the dust.

Next up for Penn State: vs. Minnesota

Next up for Michigan: vs. Michigan State (Week 9)

Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) finds an opening in the defense on this run against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Illini continue to establish themselves as the top team in the Big Ten West. Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards and quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown. But it was the defense that slammed the door on the Gophers. Minnesota had just 180 yards of offense, with 38 passing yards. Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan completed just four of 12 passes for 21 yards with an interception before being carted off after a blow to the head. Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 127 yards and a touchdown, but the Illini were too much to overcome.

Next up for Minnesota: at Penn State

Next up for Illinois: at Nebraska (Week 9)

Maryland 38, Indiana 33

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) tries to outrun a pack of Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury, but the Terrapins managed to find a way to get out of Bloomington with a win behind backup Billy Edwards Jr. Edwards didn’t complete a pass but did rush for 53 yards and a touchdown as the Terps came from behind to improve to 5-2. Indiana turned the football over three times and had just 36 rushing yards.

Next up for Maryland: vs. Northwestern

Next up for Indiana: at Rutgers

Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (2OT)

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State and Wisconsin needed double overtime to determine a winner, and the Spartans prevailed with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed. It was Michigan State’s first win in Big Ten play this season and the first loss for interim Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard. Braelon Allen had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Badgers but the Spartans got creative on offense and even had a touchdown pass thrown by Reed to Keon Coleman in the fourth quarter.

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Purdue

Next up for Michigan State: at Michigan (Week 9)

Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Kydran Jenkins (44) sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan O’Connell passed for 391 yards and four touchdowns as Purdue outlasted Nebraska in a bit of a Big Ten shootout in the second half. Casey Thompson had 354 passing yards with two touchdowns as well for Nebraska. But Purdue’s goal of winning a Big Ten West Division championship took another step forward while Nebraska floated closer to another year without a bowl berth.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Illinois (Week 9)

Next up for Purdue: at Wisconsin

Updated Big Ten Standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 7 0 4 0 Ohio State 6 0 3 0 Penn State 5 1 2 1 Maryland 5 2 2 2 Michigan State 3 4 1 3 Indiana 3 4 1 3 Rutgers 3 3 0 3

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Illinois 6 1 3 1 Purdue 5 2 3 1 Nebraska 3 4 2 2 Minnesota 4 2 1 2 Iowa 3 3 1 2 Northwestern 1 5 1 2 Wisconsin 3 4 1 3

Bowl eligible: Michigan, Ohio Stae, Illinois

